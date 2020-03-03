As it was the case with several automakers, McLaren had to rethink the way it would introduce its next Longtail model to the world following the cancelation of the Geneva Motor Show. The plan B will be to unveil the car from back at home in Woking, Surrey, U.K. during a livestream for everyone with an Internet connection to see.

The exact name of the vehicle has not been revealed, but the new supercar is expected to be based on the 720S. If that’s the case, it can only mean that power will be up while weight will go down considering the upgrades the 675LT brought over the 650S upon which it was based. A sleeker body with an elongated rear will make the car live up to its Longtail name that dates back to the 1990s during the golden era of the iconic F1.

The new McLaren LT is likely to make a generous use of carbon fiber to achieve the diet, and might lack some of the comfort features in order to bring the weight down furthermore. With likely more power coming from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, there’s a pretty good chance the engineers are going to install a beefier set of brakes compared to the ones available on the 720S.

As with just about all special modern McLaren models, the price tag will be high while the production numbers are going to be low. Some shiny new wheels with sticky tires are likely on the menu seeing as how the LT will be a track-focused machine that will build upon the already impressive performance of the 720S.

Aside from unveiling the new Longtail, McLaren will also share some news about future products and speak about its updated business plan. Maybe we’ll finally get to learn a thing or two about a P1 successor.

The livestream will start at 8:30 AM GMT / 3:30 AM EST.