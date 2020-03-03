We found actual shades of color to go with weird names like Area 51.

The new Ford Bronco is nearly here. It’s been the subject of rumors and alleged reboots for over 20 years, but we have camouflaged prototypes caught on camera. We have patent applications for a variety of Bronco-related components. We have rumors left and right about everything from removable tops to transmission types and exterior colors. That last item is the subject of today’s breaking Bronco news, as apparently those colors have leaked to the public in a curious way.

The website Automotivetouchup.com has a listing of colors for the 2021 Ford Bronco. In fact, the 2021 Ford Bronco is part of the URL for the website, and the page literally says choose your automotive paint color for your 2021 Ford Bronco at the top. If this sounds familiar, we found a similar listing for color names on the same website a few weeks back, mixed with F-150 colors. Now, we have a crystal clear list with names and digital color chips to give us a taste of what the shades should look like.

2021 Ford Bronco color paint options

There are 10 colors total, running the gamut between Iconic Silver Metallic to Cyber Orange Pearl, Race Red, and a curious blue/gray shade called Area 51. Ford fans will recognize Oxford White on the list as a color that’s been part of Ford’s stable for decades, though we’re a bit disappointed to see no bright shades of blue. Perhaps that will come with future editions.

Almost Here:

2021 ford bronco ecoboost v6 2021 Ford Bronco Coming With Twin-Turbo 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V6: Report
ford bronco most anticipated 2020 google Ford Bronco Most Anticipated 2020 Car According To Google Data
ford bronco headlight leak 2021 Ford Bronco Headlight Leaks, Reveals Circular Main Lamp
ford bronco spy photos interior Ford Bronco Detailed Inside And Out In 28 New Spy Shots

Ford won’t confirm any Bronco-related details, so we can’t say for certain if this is the SUV’s color palette for its 2021 model-year return. For that, we’ll have to wait just a few more weeks until the camouflage is finally lifted. Ford has confirmed a Bronco debut is coming late in March or early April, and with all the hype surrounding the return of this off-road moniker, the reveal can’t come soon enough.  

Source: Automotivetouchup.com via Motor Trend

Gallery: Ford Bronco Colorful Renderings

Ford Bronco Colorful Renderings
4 Photos
Ford Bronco Colorful Renderings Ford Bronco Colorful Renderings Ford Bronco Colorful Renderings Ford Bronco Colorful Renderings

Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco
Explore Reviews

More photos

Ford Bronco Door Patent Screenshots
Ford Bronco Door Patent Screenshots
2021 Ford F-150 and Bronco paint options
2021 Ford F-150 and Bronco paint options
2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door New Spy Shots
2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door New Spy Shots
Ford Bronco Door Patent
Ford Bronco Door Patent
2021 Ford Bronco Spy Photos
2021 Ford Bronco Spy Photos
2021 Ford Bronco Detailed Spy Photos
2021 Ford Bronco Detailed Spy Photos