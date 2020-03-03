Wagon fans, rejoice. As part of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class update, the German brand plans to bring the rugged All-Terrain wagon in the U.S. for the first time. With trim-specific body cladding, what Mercedes dubs "Air Body Control" – essentially, the same fancy air suspension from SUVs like the GLE and GLS – and standard 19-inch wheels with all-season, run-flat tires (or available 20-inch wheels), the off-road-ready wagon adds a unique element to the lineup previously unavailable.

Powering the E-Class All-Terrain wagon is the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with EQ Boost found in the E450 and E53 AMG models. Here, that inline-six engine produces 362 horsepower (269 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. The E-Class wagon also uses the same nine-speed automatic transmission as in the sedan, and sends power to all four wheels.

Inside, the All-Terrain model borrows the same MBUX infotainment setup, too, complete with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the latest sensitive central controller. Active safety equipment carries over from the standard E-Class sedan, including tech like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, active steering assist, automatic emergency braking, active blind-spot assist, and a 360-degree camera. The E-All-Terrain also gets the same updated cabin from the E-Class sedan, fresh with new colors and materials.

The only thing we don't know (yet) about the rugged All-Terrain model is how much it will cost when it goes on sale in the U.S. The outgoing model costs about €58,000 in its home country of Germany. Expect more details as the entire facelifted range makes its way to the States sometime later in 2020.