Meet the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The facelifted sedan – originally scheduled to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, before that was canceled – makes its online debut today. And not only does the updated E-Class sport a new look, but it also gets fresh tech, more modern safety equipment, and three unique trim levels for the 2021 model year.

Joining the 2021 E-Class range is the E350e plug-in hybrid model, along with a refreshed E53 performance model, and the return of the rugged All-Terrain wagon for the U.S. All three of these iterations will make their way stateside by the end of the year, each one with a little something different.

The most obvious update to the 2021 E-Class range is the new front clip. The sedan's headlights are slimmer with sleeker full LEDs (standard on all trims), and a new grille that slopes downward; the E53 model (pictured below) gets more definitive vertical grille slats than on the previous model. The rear end is new, too, with a distinctive shape and updated light fixtures that mimic those on the smaller A-Class and CLA sedans. Buyers can now pick from three new paint jobs, too: Graphite Grey, Mojave Silver, and Cirrus Silver.

Open the door and the 2021 E-Class sports a new MBUX infotainment display with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen and a corresponding 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. There's also a new touchpad in the center console (the same one you'll find on other, newer Mercedes-Benz products), and fresh upholstery options on every trim.

The E-Class also adopts Mercedes-Benz's latest active safety equipment. Equipment like a new steering wheel with hands-off detection, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, active steering assist, automatic emergency braking, active blind-spot assist, and a 360-degree camera with a newly expanded side view monitor make their way to the E-Class for the first time.

As far as engines go, the E450 model drops its old twin-turbo V6 for Benz's latest turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with EQ Boost. Power stays put at 362 horsepower (269 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters), as it does in the E53 AMG. With the same inline-six, the E53 AMG produces 429 hp (320 kW) and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) as it did last year. The base E350 rear-wheel-drive and E350 4Matic models, meanwhile, use a turbocharged inline-four engine good for 255 hp (190 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm).

And for the first time, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a plug-in hybrid option. Dubbed the E350e (confusing), the electrified E-Class pairs a 2.0-liter inline-four engine with a 90-kilowatt-hour electric motor. Total output for the powertrain is 315 combined hp (234 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, but the electric motor on its own is capable of 121 hp (90 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm).

Neither the updated E-Class sedan nor the rugged All-Terrain model have prices yet. Expect more details as the facelifted range makes its way to the U.S. later in 2020.

