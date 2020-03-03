With the unveiling of the new VW Golf, SEAT Leon, and Skoda Octavia, it means Audi is next in line to show off the next generation of its MQB-based compact car. The fanciest of the lot, the revamped A3 will continue to command a premium over its siblings, partly because of its badge, but primarily due to the extra sophistication it brings compared to its counterparts.

The peeps from Ingolstadt had planned to host the car’s world premiere in Geneva, but with the show canceled, the reveal will take place exclusively online as it’s the case with many other premieres that were supposed to happen at GIMS. Audi is being coy on details for the time being, but it does promise mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of its new A3, which should be mechanically similar to the electrified Golf, Leon, and Octavia models.

We already know the hotter S3 will boast a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. Power will be channeled to a revised Quattro system hooked up exclusively to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the suspension will be essentially carried over from the outgoing car.

Slightly longer and wider but with the same wheelbase, the new A3 will adopt an evolutionary exterior design (surprise!) combined with an all-new cabin integrating the infotainment into the center console for a more cohesive layout.

The A3 Sportback will be joined on the virtual stage by the already revealed E-Tron S and the E-Tron S Sportback, which feature three electric motors for a total output of 496 hp and a mountain-moving 717.6 pound-feet (973 Newton-meters) for eight seconds in Boost Mode. In normal mode, the dual rear motors and the single front motor offer a combined 405 and 596 lb-ft (808 Nm).

The dynamic electric duo will complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run in just four and a half seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 130.5 mph (210 km/h). Both electric SUVs will come as standard with an adaptive air suspension and slightly wider bodies compared to the regular models.

The livestream will start at 8:50 AM GMT / 3:50 AM EST.