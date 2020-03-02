It arrives on consoles and PC this fall.
Monster truck video games aren’t that abundant, especially on gaming consoles. There’s the sporadic Monster Jam franchise that did return to consoles last summer with Monster Jam Steel Titans. However, gamers eager for more monster truck action should rejoice at the news of another monster truck video game on the way from Teyon called Monster Truck Championship. It’ll arrive for the PC, PlayStation4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this fall.
Monster Truck Championship puts players in the driver’s seat, setting them loose to race across 25 circuits through several different game modes: race, destruction, time attack, and freestyle. There’ll also be an online multiplayer mode allowing up to eight players to race against each other. The game’s career mode has players competing in different tournaments, giving players control of the purse strings as they manage their team and upgrade their truck. The goal is to become the league’s champion.
The game exists outside the Monster Jam franchise, which means you won’t find your favorites monster trucks here. No Grave Digger, Bigfoot, El Toro Loco, or Maximum Destruction here – at least from what we could see in the trailer and promo material. Instead, players will have access to 18 customizable trucks. Players can tune their trucks to improve acceleration and top speed. They can also adjust the suspension and modify the tires for proper grip, depending on the course and game mode.
The game features collision damage – who doesn’t love seeing the exteriors peel away like tinfoil when the trucks tumble or crash. It even features independent front and rear wheel management, mimicking how a real monster truck pitches, yaws, and rolls.
Those hoping to climb into the driver’s seat of Grave Digger will have to look elsewhere, but monster truck fans could find a ton of fun in Monster Truck Championship. Look for it on store shelves later this year.
TAME A WILD MONSTER IN MONSTER TRUCK CHAMPIONSHIP
Monster Truck Championship is a unique simulation where players climb aboard a giant truck to take part in various competitions. However, don't expect to perform impossible aerial stunts by simply pushing down the accelerator: players need to master the vehicle physics to set new race records and to pull off the kinds of realistic tricks that drivers perform in real competitions.
In Monster Truck Championship, players can race on 25 circuits in different cities across the United States in several game modes: freestyle, race, destruction, time attack, and an online mode where up to eight players can race against each other.
Drivers can choose from 18 completely customizable vehicles with the ability to improve acceleration and top speed with a finely tuned engine, adjust the vehicle's stability via suspension stiffness, modify grip with tyres selected according to the competition, and much more. Over 50 elements are available to help create trucks that combine performance and style.
Monster Truck Championship also has a career mode where players take part in different tournaments, upgrade their Monster Trucks after wins, and manage their team and finances. The aim is to take home the ultimate prize: become the Professional League Champion at the Monster Truck Finals!
Monster Truck Championship boasts multiple features to increase immersion, such as crowd cheers, the characteristic throbbing engines and collision damage. The game faithfully reproduces all the unique demands of mastering these powerful trucks, including independent front and rear wheel management, mass transfer anticipation in bends, and predicting bounces after jumps. Monster Truck Championship is for fans of Monster Trucks and all players looking for a thrilling and unique motorsports simulation.
Monster Truck Championship will be available in autumn 2020 on PC, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
