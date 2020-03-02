Monster truck video games aren’t that abundant, especially on gaming consoles. There’s the sporadic Monster Jam franchise that did return to consoles last summer with Monster Jam Steel Titans. However, gamers eager for more monster truck action should rejoice at the news of another monster truck video game on the way from Teyon called Monster Truck Championship. It’ll arrive for the PC, PlayStation4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this fall.

Monster Truck Championship puts players in the driver’s seat, setting them loose to race across 25 circuits through several different game modes: race, destruction, time attack, and freestyle. There’ll also be an online multiplayer mode allowing up to eight players to race against each other. The game’s career mode has players competing in different tournaments, giving players control of the purse strings as they manage their team and upgrade their truck. The goal is to become the league’s champion.

The game exists outside the Monster Jam franchise, which means you won’t find your favorites monster trucks here. No Grave Digger, Bigfoot, El Toro Loco, or Maximum Destruction here – at least from what we could see in the trailer and promo material. Instead, players will have access to 18 customizable trucks. Players can tune their trucks to improve acceleration and top speed. They can also adjust the suspension and modify the tires for proper grip, depending on the course and game mode.

The game features collision damage – who doesn’t love seeing the exteriors peel away like tinfoil when the trucks tumble or crash. It even features independent front and rear wheel management, mimicking how a real monster truck pitches, yaws, and rolls.

Those hoping to climb into the driver’s seat of Grave Digger will have to look elsewhere, but monster truck fans could find a ton of fun in Monster Truck Championship. Look for it on store shelves later this year.