After countless spy shots and what looked like an endless string of teasers, the Mercedes E-Class is finally ready to show off a rather comprehensive facelift to avoid a midlife crisis. Not only that, but the three-pointed star will also take the wraps off an AMG version. The Daimler company doesn’t specify whether we’re dealing with the E53 or the full-fat E63, but we’re leaning towards the former even though recent spy shots of camo-free prototypes have revealed the top dog in Affalterbach.

Courtesy of a “First Ride” video released by Mercedes themselves, we already know a great deal about what changes are in tow for the W213. A whopping seven plug-in hybrid models – including a diesel-electric hybrid – are planned for the impending facelift, but availability will greatly depend on the market. A newly developed 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine codenamed M254 will deliver 268 horsepower and an extra 20 hp via a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator.

Borrowed from the sleeker CLS will be the M256 turbocharged inline-six good for 362 hp and an additional 20 hp thanks to the same EQ Boost available for the smaller engine. 4Matic versions of both the sedan and wagon are on the agenda for those who need the extra traction on slippery surfaces.

Beyond the oily bits, the 2021 E-Class will get a newly developed steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, while dual 10.25-inch screens will come as standard equipment. An evolution of the cruise control system is also on the agenda, as is a better 360-degree camera and additional safety kit. Needless to say, the infotainment system will be Mercedes’ latest and greatest MBUX.

Following the unveiling of the E-Class sedan and wagon (including the jacked-up All-Terrain) today, the coupe and cabriolet body styles along with the long-wheelbase model for the Chinese market will debut in the months to come.

The livestream will start at 7:45 AM GMT / 2:45 AM EST. With the Geneva Motor Show being canceled, the whole event will take place at a studio back at home in Stuttgart, Germany.