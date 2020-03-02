Hide press release Show press release

CUPRA FORMENTOR: THE FIRST MODEL EXCLUSIVELY DEVELOPED FOR CUPRA BRAND

Coupe crossover mixes performance with the qualities of an SUV

Available as a 310PS 4Drive or 245PS high-performance plug-in hybrid

Floating 12-inch touchscreen the centre point of the connected cabin

Dynamic Chassis Control ensures composure and performance on all surfaces

Deliveries will begin in the last quarter of 2020

Milton Keynes, 2nd March 2020: CUPRA is taking a significant step forward as a brand with the unveil of the CUPRA Formentor, the first model developed exclusively for the brand.

The high-performance coupe crossover is the epitome of the CUPRA DNA: sophistication, innovation and a dynamic driving experience.

At a time when the coupe crossover segment is forecast to grow exponentially, the CUPRA Formentor combines the benefits of a performance car with the qualities of an SUV.

“The CUPRA Formentor is destined to make CUPRA an even more relevant brand in the market. With captivating design and high-performance powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid, the CUPRA Formentor will be a big step for CUPRA. It will clearly show the potential of the brand,” said CUPRA Chairman of the board and CEO, Wayne Griffiths.

Exterior design: the essence of CUPRA

The CUPRA Formentor is named after the wild cape on the Spanish island of Mallorca, in the Balearics. The vehicle encapsulates all the attributes of the unique setting that lend themselves to the high-performance crossover’s exterior design. The rocks of the cape, which have been sculpted by the wind, served the design team as inspiration for the side contours that show dynamism and a feeling of movement.

“The CUPRA Formentor is an appealing car in terms of performance, technology and aesthetics, based on the beauty of its proportions, the strength of its line and the refinement of its details,”said Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Director of Design.

The two-tone body is reminiscent of a robust all-terrain vehicle, but the CUPRA Formentor’s design uses the aesthetic technique to lighten the vehicle’s silhouette. Unlike a traditional SUV, the vehicle merges all-terrain attributes with the compact and sporty aesthetics of a hatchback, in coupe crossover form.

The dimensions of the car allow Formentor to meet the needs of today’s customers. The CUPRA Formentor is 4,450mm long and 1,839mm wide. Its height of 1,511mm provides excellent headroom for all the passengers while the wheelbase of 2,680mm offers significant legroom for rear occupants and a boot capacity of 450 litres.

The dynamic proportions of Formentor is represented by the visual emphasis placed towards the rear of the vehicle which is further accentuated by the length of the bonnet. This seamless design continues at the rear with the integration a coast-to-coast light that creates a visual width to the vehicle. The sporty aesthetic is completed with standard 19-inch alloy wheels – available in Copper finish – which house 18-inch performance Brembo brakes.

CUPRA Formentor benefits from a wide colour palette chosen to complement the design: there are four soft metallic paints (Urban Silver, Midnight Black, Magnetic Tech and Candy White); three special paints (Graphene Grey, Dark Camouflage and Desire Red) as well as two matte paint options (Petrol Blue Matte and Magnetic Tech Matte).

Interior design: contemporary vision of sportiness

The CUPRA Formentor’s exterior design is perfectly matched by its high-quality interior that provides a sense of modernity and sportiness that would be expected of a CUPRA model.

As occupants enter Formentor, the CUPRA logo is projected on to the floor via the puddle lamp. Once inside, they will be cocooned by high-quality materials, with brushed dark aluminium and copper accents making the cabin feel modern and contemporary.

The bucket seats, available in both Petrol Blue and Black leather, are mounted low in the cabin to maximise space, allow a more ergonomic seating position, and give a sense of the dynamic performance before a wheel has turned.

The dashboard appears to float, an impression created by the horizontal full-LED wraparound ambient lighting which runs the width of the dashboard and in both front doors. This light is not only an aesthetic feature, it also includes safety functions, flashing yellow when Blind Spot Detection or Exit Assist are activated.

The centrepiece of the dashboard is the 12-inch touchscreen which provides the functionality and connectivity to all occupants and reduces button count. The driver benefits from a fully-customisable digital binnacle (Digital Cockpit) as well as a flat-bottomed steering wheel that houses the engine start and CUPRA driving mode buttons, as well as earbox shift paddles.

Powertrains: performance for the future

The CUPRA Formentor will be available with two high-performance powertrains ready to provide a unique driving experience that matches the sporty design.

The ultimate expression of CUPRA’s performance promise will be the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with 4Drive (4WD) technology. The pulse-raising engine provides peak power output of 310PS (228kW) and 400Nm of torque with an emotive sound that adds to the allure of the vehicle. The 4Drive system constantly monitors numerous sources – steering angle, wheel speed and yaw of the vehicle – to deliver power to the correct wheel at the precise time, giving a sense of confidence behind the wheel in any driving scenario.

The CUPRA Formentor is also the next step in the brand’s electrification offensive, with a high-performance plug-in hybrid available from launch. The 1.4-litre TSI 150PS (110kW) petrol engine is paired to a 115PS (85kW) electric motor, powered by a 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which allows the CUPRA Formentor to deliver eco-conscious performance. The eHybrid delivers a total peak power of 245PS (180kW) of peak power and 400Nm of torque with an electric range of 50km (31 miles).

Both powertrains are mated to a seven-speed DSG (direct shift gearbox) dual-clutch transmission. The shift-by-wire technology is designed so that the gear selector is no longer mechanically connected to the gearbox, instead using electronic signals to indicate a shift. This not only enhances efficiency but also offers a more engaging drive.

Underpinning CUPRA Formentor’s dynamic ability is the advanced and intelligent Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system. The DCC system constantly monitors the road surfaces and driver inputs and makes imperceptible changes to the set-up in milliseconds to guarantee surefootedness in any condition while delivering the most engaging drive. The driver can precisely set-up the vehicle to their preferences, as well as select from four pre-defined driver profiles: Comfort, Sport, CUPRA and Individual.

Safety and connectivity for every occupant

The CUPRA Formentor will integrate the most advanced infotainment and connectivity solutions, bringing customers’ digital lives with them into the vehicle and offering a more intuitive experience behind the wheel.

The 12-inch infotainment system, which reduces the number of hard buttons to a minimum, integrates both voice and gesture control. The touchscreen is a portal to the Full Link system which is compatible with both Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired). Passengers can plug their phone into the vehicle via the four USB-C connection points or connect using Bluetooth to access their eco-system of apps.

Thanks to the embedded SIM (eSIM) card, Formentor customers will benefit from the CUPRA Connect app that brings online services directly into the vehicle, allowing customers to access downloadable apps, online radio and remote access to vehicle data.

At the touch of the screen, users can access driving data of previous journeys and remaining range, parking position, lock and unlock the doors, set up speed alerts so you can be warned if someone using your vehicles is driving too fast, be alerted if your vehicle has been stolen, or activate the horn and turn signals to find the car more easily in a crowded car park.

In Plug-in Hybrid variants, the driver can review and manage the charging process via the e-Manager, prepare the cabin for a journey by controlling the electronic air conditioning, as well as manage departure times, all from the smartphone app.

The built-in eSIM delivers the eCall service, which directly contacts emergency services should an incident occur, adding yet another level of safety to the vehicle. If an eCall is triggered, vital data is sent to the emergency services also, including position (based on GPS data), engine type, and number of passengers, making it easier for them to assist.

The range of driver assistance and safety systems makes the CUPRA Formentor one of the most relaxing and safest vehicles on the road.

Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) uses feeds from GPS data delivered from the navigation system and input from the front-mounted camera and Traffic Sign Recognition, allowing it to proactively adjust the cruise speed depending on the road layout ahead – bends, roundabouts, junctions, changes in speed limits and built-up areas. This reduces the requirement for driver input and mitigates against sudden speed changes and manoeuvres.

Blind Spot Detection alerts the driver to another vehicle in their blind spot when on the motorway (the wraparound LED light flashes yellow).

Exit Assist provides additional assistance when exiting the vehicle to protect other road users, as well as the vehicle. When stationary and opening a door, the vehicle will give an audible warning if traffic is coming – this can be other vehicles if on the road side, or cyclists and pedestrians if on the kerb side.

Deliveries of the CUPRA Formentor will begin in the last quarter of 2020.