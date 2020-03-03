The livestream will start at 7:50 AM GMT / 2:50 AM EST.
Following the unveiling of the Cupra Leon and the Volkswagen Golf GTI, it’s now Czech Republic’s turn to freshen up the hot hatch scene with the new Octavia RS if you’re a fan of the VW Group. Much like its Spanish and German cousins, the hottest version of Skoda’s best-selling car will be available for the first time with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The electrified model will be the one revealed today, with the conventionally powered derivatives to arrive at a later date in 2020.
The Skoda Octavia RS iV was supposed to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, but with the event canceled, the manufacturer from Mladá Boleslav is hosting the world premiere exclusively through an online video. It will be a double reveal if we take into consideration the liftback will be shown alongside the more practical wagon, which is actually the preferred body style in many countries across Europe.
Much like the Golf GTE and Cupra Leon PHEV, the electrified sporty Octavia will combine a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor for a total output of 242 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque. The new RS iV will be exclusively a six-speed DSG affair, so there won’t be a three-pedal model for purists in the plug-in hybrid model. The silver lining is there will be a clutch pedal in the 2.0 TSI RS model, while the 2.0 TDI RS will come only with a seven-speed DSG.
The comprehensive teaser campaign created by Skoda has revealed just about everything in regards to the design, not to mention our final batch of spy shots of a prototype with very little camouflage. We also have an accurate idea of how the interior will be upgraded over the regular Octavia, so must of the puzzle pieces are already in place.
