Recent spy photos showed the next-generation Fiat 500e, the all-electric model, would usher in an evolutionary design change for the runabout. Leaked images of the Fiat 500e from The Automobilist on Facebook show just how similar the next-gen’s design is compared to the current car. The leaked images also provide a peek inside, too, showing off a thoroughly redesigned cabin that should offer more features and amenities than before.

The next-gen 500e retains the current car’s overall shape, including the quad-light front fascia. However, missing is the traditional Fiat badge. It’s replaced with the 500e logo, located where you’d expect to find the conventional grille. The lower fascia is also new. While it does look much like the current car, there are tweaks to the design. For example, the door handles sit higher on the doors, now located just below the design line that cuts from the hood to the rear quarter panels.

Inside, there’s a massive infotainment screen sitting atop the dashboard. Below the screen – and HVAC vents – are what appear to be HVAC controls, though those are probably redundant. There also seems to be a storage shelf or bin below the controls right in the instrument panel. There are also buttons on the center console. The new interior looks much more mature than the one it replaces, though Fiat does keep the round instrument cluster, though it’s likely all-digital now.

The next-gen 500e will ride on a new platform, though don’t expect ICE-powered 500s to use it right away. Fiat will continue to produce the regular 500 on its current platform, selling it alongside the next-gen 500e. The new platform should give the tiny EV more range than the previously rated 100-mile model. Future 500e customers should expect 150-200 miles of range. It’s not rivaling the Tesla Model 3, but it’s not supposed to either. It’s an electric car for the city.

It should arrive in the U.S. as a 2021 model. It was rumored a Geneva Motor Show debut, but now that the show is canceled, we're unsure when Fiat could reveal it. Show or not, it should be soon.