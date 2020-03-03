The 2020 Geneva Motor Show’s cancelation has prompted automakers to rethink their premieres that had been originally planned to take place at the Palexpo convention center in Switzerland’s second-most populous city. Porsche acted quickly by announcing it would stick to its plan about revealing the new 911 Turbo S this week despite the 90th edition of GIMS not taking place. Rather than hosting the big debut in Geneva, the company will be doing it online today during an event presented by ex-F1 driver and Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber.

All that Porsche is willing to reveal for the time being is that the Turbo S will serve as a “new range-topper of the 911 series for unprecedented power, driving dynamics and comfort.” We’re expecting a healthy power boost over the 991 Turbo S, which already had a meaty 580 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. We’ve heard from multiple sources the horsepower count will exceed the 600-hp mark, with some saying it could be as high as 641 hp. Even if that won’t be the case, we’re still looking at a serious power bump over its predecessor.

Gallery: New Porsche 911 Turbo S Teaser Images

7 Photos

It goes without saying the new 911 Turbo S is going to be an all-wheel-drive-only affair and will be sold exclusively with a PDK featuring eight gears as in the Carrera models, but with a tweaked final-drive ratio to unlock a 205-mph top speed. Performance off the line will be ridiculously impressive, with the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) expected to take only two and a half seconds – and that’s despite an extra 100 pounds (45 kilograms) the car will have to carry around. It is believed flagship 992 will offer a mountain-moving 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque thanks to bigger turbos and will offer a configurable engine soundtrack for the first time thanks to an optional sport exhaust.

When the 911 Turbo S will debut in the coming hours, Porsche will likely talk about some of the car’s other goodies, including rear-wheel steering and carbon-ceramic brakes that will both be standard equipment. Wider wheels than what the 991 had are also on the agenda, and will be wrapped around a set of sticky Michelin tires.

The livestream will start at 9:10 AM GMT / 4:10 AM EST.