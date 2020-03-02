BMW is one of the several automakers that have decided to host online premieres of their new cars in the aftermath of the Geneva Motor Show’s cancellation. The Concept i4 was supposed to be the main star at the Swiss show, but it will be instead unveiled at home in Munich during what the Bavarians are characterizing as a “digital press conference.”

The final teaser is also the most revealing to date as it reveals a good chunk of the concept’s metal. You can already tell by looking at the side profile that the car we’ll see tomorrow won’t be one of those polarizing BMW Vision concepts that are highly unlikely to have a road-going correspondent in the following years. Instead, the Concept i4’s design will be in the same spirit as the Concept 4, meaning the production version will be quite similar.

That’s not all that surprising considering last year’s Concept 4 was a preview of the next-generation 4 Series Coupe while the Concept i4 provides a first taste of the revamped 4 Series Gran Coupe without a combustion engine. The outgoing model is already quite the looker, but we’re getting the impression its successor will get an even sleeker design with sharper lines. It remains to be seen whether those side cameras will be installed on a production model, but we have high hopes they’ll be carried over since the Honda E and Lexus ES are already offering this setup in Europe.

We know a great deal about the i4’s technical specifications in production form as BMW has previously confirmed it will have 523 horsepower, an 80-kWh battery, 373 miles (600 kilometers) of range, 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in about four seconds, and a top speed exceeding 124 mph (200 km/h).

Following the Concept i4’s debut tomorrow, the production model will go on sale in 2021.