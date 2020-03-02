The 90th Geneva Motor Show was supposed to kick off today with the ceremony to announce the winner of the Car of the Year award, ahead of the auto show’s first press day originally scheduled for March 3. But while GIMS has been canceled after Swiss authorities banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people until at least March 15, the event where the COTY 2020 winner will be revealed is still happening.

Originally, the initial list published in October 2019 had the following 35 candidates:

Audi E-Tron BMW 1 Series BMW Z4 BMW X6 BMW X7 DS 3 Crossback Ford Puma Kia e-Soul Mazda 3 Mazda CX-30 Mercedes-Benz CLA Mercedes-Benz EQC Nissan Juke Opel Corsa Peugeot 208 Porsche 911 Porsche Taycan Range Rover Evoque Renault Captur Renault Clio Renault Zoe Skoda Kamiq Skoda Scala Subaru Forester Tesla Model 3 Toyota Camry Toyota Corolla Toyota RAV4 Toyota GR Supra Volkswagen T-Cross

On November 25, the short list was published and included the following seven nominees:

BMW 1-Series Ford Puma Peugeot 208 Porsche Taycan Renault Clio Tesla Model 3 Toyota Corolla

To be considered for the Car of the Year award, all candidates have to be new vehicles that are on sale now or before the year’s end in at least five European markets. The COTY jury is composed of 60 journalists from a total of 23 European countries, including Germany (Auto motor und Sport), U.K. (Autocar, Auto Express, Car Magazine, Top Gear), Spain (Autopista), Italy (Quattroroute), and France (L’Automobile Magazine, L’Argus de l’automobile). For the full list, see the Jury section on the official website.

The livestream will start at 2 PM GMT / 9 AM EST. The winner will be announced between two EVs (Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model 3), two superminis (Peugeot 208, Renault Clio), two compact cars – one mainstream and the other premium - Toyota Corolla and BMW 1 Series, and a crossover as the Ford Puma is surprisingly the only high-riding vehicle to make it among the finalists.