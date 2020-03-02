The livestream will start at 2 PM GMT / 9 AM EST.

The 90th Geneva Motor Show was supposed to kick off today with the ceremony to announce the winner of the Car of the Year award, ahead of the auto show’s first press day originally scheduled for March 3. But while GIMS has been canceled after Swiss authorities banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people until at least March 15, the event where the COTY 2020 winner will be revealed is still happening.

Originally, the initial list published in October 2019 had the following 35 candidates:

  1. Audi E-Tron
  2. BMW 1 Series
  3. BMW Z4
  4. BMW X6
  5. BMW X7
  6. DS 3 Crossback
  7. Ford Puma
  8. Kia e-Soul
  9. Mazda 3
  10. Mazda CX-30
  11. Mercedes-Benz CLA
  12. Mercedes-Benz EQC
  13. Nissan Juke
  14. Opel Corsa
  15. Peugeot 208
  16. Porsche 911
  17. Porsche Taycan
  18. Range Rover Evoque
  19. Renault Captur
  20. Renault Clio
  21. Renault Zoe
  22. Skoda Kamiq
  23. Skoda Scala
  24. Subaru Forester
  25. Tesla Model 3
  26. Toyota Camry
  27. Toyota Corolla
  28. Toyota RAV4
  29. Toyota GR Supra
  30. Volkswagen T-Cross

On November 25, the short list was published and included the following seven nominees:

  1. BMW 1-Series
  2. Ford Puma
  3. Peugeot 208
  4. Porsche Taycan
  5. Renault Clio
  6. Tesla Model 3
  7. Toyota Corolla

To be considered for the Car of the Year award, all candidates have to be new vehicles that are on sale now or before the year’s end in at least five European markets. The COTY jury is composed of 60 journalists from a total of 23 European countries, including Germany (Auto motor und Sport), U.K. (Autocar, Auto Express, Car Magazine, Top Gear), Spain (Autopista), Italy (Quattroroute), and France (L’Automobile Magazine, L’Argus de l’automobile). For the full list, see the Jury section on the official website.

The livestream will start at 2 PM GMT / 9 AM EST. The winner will be announced between two EVs (Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model 3), two superminis (Peugeot 208, Renault Clio), two compact cars – one mainstream and the other premium - Toyota Corolla and BMW 1 Series, and a crossover as the Ford Puma is surprisingly the only high-riding vehicle to make it among the finalists.

