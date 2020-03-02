Fisker was supposed to introduce the Ocean electric SUV to Euro crowds this week at the Geneva Motor Show, but that’s obviously not going to happen anymore. Despite the setback caused by the Coronavirus outbreak on the Old Continent, Fisker has published new assets about what it refers to as “the world’s most sustainable vehicle.”

Not only has the company shared fresh images, but also a first-ever video showing the Ocean in motion. The zero-emissions SUV appears to be in the company of an Alfa Romeo Giulia in Italy at the Varano de’ Melegari track in Parma. Accompanying the driving footage are new technical details about the fully electric vehicle, namely the multi-link rear suspension promising to provide a “supreme balance” between sportiness and comfort. Speaking of comfort, the entire rear suspension is mounted on an isolated subframe to diminish the amount of noise and vibration that goes inside the cabin.

Gallery: 2021 Fisker Ocean

59 Photos

The adjacent press release goes on to mention the new electric SUV from Fisker benefits from active aerodynamics as the amount of air sent to the cooling radiator is automatically regulated by a computer. Underneath the skin, the battery pack benefits from extra protection in the event of a side impact, and there are additional reinforcements to the body structure to protect the driver and passengers in a crash.

As you probably have heard by now, the Fisker Ocean is 4640 millimeters (182.7 inches) long – about the same length as an Audi Q5 – and offers a generous 708 liters (25 cubic feet) of cargo volume provided you take off the parcel shelf. It’ll be a piece of cake to load and unload longer items as the rear glass can be lowered without having to open the hatch. Even without removing the parcel shelf, the cargo area will still be able to swallow 566 liters (20 cubic feet) of your stuff.

As a refresher, the standard model will offer more than 300 horsepower (225 kilowatts), but a high-performance version with more power is due to be revealed sometime next year with a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time in less than three seconds.

While Fisker estimates the standard Ocean will do more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) on a single charge, we’ll have to patiently wait for EPA to release the numbers for the U.S.-spec version of the electric SUV. The same goes for the Euro-spec model as the WLTP-certified range will be announced at a later date.

Even though the Fisker Ocean has been revealed pretty much in full, it’s not scheduled to go into production until the fourth quarter of 2021. It means customer deliveries in larger volumes are slated for 2022, with the company estimated to produce more than one million examples until 2027. Meanwhile, the company is accepting reservations in exchange for $250 regardless if you go for the full purchase option or a lease program. It starts at $37,499 MSRP, with the U.S. federal tax credit lowering the price at $29,999.

Details about European pricing are not available at the moment of writing, but Fisker says it will be “adjusted according to each country’s respective import taxes, incentives and other factors. Exact pricing will be announced closer to launch.”