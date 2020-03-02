The electric SUV will be available in Europe.
Fisker was supposed to introduce the Ocean electric SUV to Euro crowds this week at the Geneva Motor Show, but that’s obviously not going to happen anymore. Despite the setback caused by the Coronavirus outbreak on the Old Continent, Fisker has published new assets about what it refers to as “the world’s most sustainable vehicle.”
Not only has the company shared fresh images, but also a first-ever video showing the Ocean in motion. The zero-emissions SUV appears to be in the company of an Alfa Romeo Giulia in Italy at the Varano de’ Melegari track in Parma. Accompanying the driving footage are new technical details about the fully electric vehicle, namely the multi-link rear suspension promising to provide a “supreme balance” between sportiness and comfort. Speaking of comfort, the entire rear suspension is mounted on an isolated subframe to diminish the amount of noise and vibration that goes inside the cabin.
The adjacent press release goes on to mention the new electric SUV from Fisker benefits from active aerodynamics as the amount of air sent to the cooling radiator is automatically regulated by a computer. Underneath the skin, the battery pack benefits from extra protection in the event of a side impact, and there are additional reinforcements to the body structure to protect the driver and passengers in a crash.
As you probably have heard by now, the Fisker Ocean is 4640 millimeters (182.7 inches) long – about the same length as an Audi Q5 – and offers a generous 708 liters (25 cubic feet) of cargo volume provided you take off the parcel shelf. It’ll be a piece of cake to load and unload longer items as the rear glass can be lowered without having to open the hatch. Even without removing the parcel shelf, the cargo area will still be able to swallow 566 liters (20 cubic feet) of your stuff.
As a refresher, the standard model will offer more than 300 horsepower (225 kilowatts), but a high-performance version with more power is due to be revealed sometime next year with a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time in less than three seconds.
While Fisker estimates the standard Ocean will do more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) on a single charge, we’ll have to patiently wait for EPA to release the numbers for the U.S.-spec version of the electric SUV. The same goes for the Euro-spec model as the WLTP-certified range will be announced at a later date.
Even though the Fisker Ocean has been revealed pretty much in full, it’s not scheduled to go into production until the fourth quarter of 2021. It means customer deliveries in larger volumes are slated for 2022, with the company estimated to produce more than one million examples until 2027. Meanwhile, the company is accepting reservations in exchange for $250 regardless if you go for the full purchase option or a lease program. It starts at $37,499 MSRP, with the U.S. federal tax credit lowering the price at $29,999.
Details about European pricing are not available at the moment of writing, but Fisker says it will be “adjusted according to each country’s respective import taxes, incentives and other factors. Exact pricing will be announced closer to launch.”
- The world’s most sustainable vehicle can be seen in action, reflecting the production-ready platform’s maturity, reliability and performance. The footage, by Fisker Inc., was directed by cinematographer Phil Arntz in association with SP Films
- Ride and suspension features, aerodynamics, cooling and crash performance details revealed for the 2022 Fisker Ocean, starting at $37,499 (U.S.); flexible lease from $379/month (U.S.)
- Thousands of reservations have been made worldwide via Fisker’s proprietary FLEXEE mobile app, downloadable from the App or Google Play stores, reflecting strong global momentum. The United States, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom, France and Austria lead reservation numbers to date (listed in order of magnitude)
- The Fisker Ocean utilizes a multi-link rear axle to simultaneously optimize both ride and handling. Unlike more simple suspension systems that sacrifice ride quality to achieve sportscar-like steering performance, the Fisker Ocean strikes a supreme balance with innovative engineering touches.
- The multi-link system further delivers a new level of space efficiency and class-leading interior trunk volume. In addition, the entire rear suspension is mounted on an isolated subframe – removing cabin noise and vibration. The result: superb interior comfort and refinement.
- Unlike many electric vehicles, the Fisker Ocean leverages an advanced system where the amount of air directed to the cooling radiator is computer-regulated – resulting in maximized aerodynamic efficiency at any given point in time. The vehicle’s battery also operates at the optimal temperature within the most aerodynamic body, producing the highest range possible from a single charge while ensuring that the battery life is maximized. Reflecting Fisker’s confidence in the effectiveness of the system, the company is ensuring that battery life is covered as part of the FLEXEE ownership experience.
- The lower front of the Ocean is designed to showcase these strikingly efficient features with a large parametric pattern that opens up toward the lower front spoiler of the vehicle.
- The Fisker Ocean features a unique, industry-leading structure that protects the battery pack in the event of a side impact. Extra reinforcements have also been added to the body structure to protect passengers and the overall vehicle in the event of an impact.
- Intelligent materials create an SUV with the lowest possible weight, while guaranteeing the highest levels of safety and the maximum possible range.
- The lower side section of the Fisker Ocean merges art and functionality – with the vehicle’s sculpture wrapping around the protective side crash beams, where the lower body catches light.
- In North America, Fisker Ocean vehicles will be automatically recognized by Electrify America’s charging stations – allowing for simple charging, automatic release and automatic payments.
- Fisker will offer a free miles package with each vehicle, allowing for a certain amount of complimentary charging. Additional details on charging packages will be shared later in 2020.
- The vehicle is equipped with a fully sourced, validated and tested state-of-the-art battery – with >80 kWh capacity and a range of up to 300 miles (depending on driving conditions). The exact EPA and WLT range of the vehicle will be announced closer to launch in 2021.
- More than 200 miles of range can be delivered from 30 minutes of charging for the Fisker Ocean (15% capacity to 80% capacity). Electrify America’s 150 kW chargers can charge capable vehicles up to 20 miles per minute.
- Reservations are set at $250 (U.S.) for either the full purchase option or the flexible lease program.
- Full purchase option: Starting at $37,499 (U.S.) MSRP. After the U.S. federal tax credit is applied, the cost of the Fisker Ocean drops to a starting price of $29,999 (U.S.). European pricing will be adjusted according to each country’s respective import taxes, incentives and other factors. Exact pricing will be announced closer to launch.
- Unprecedented flexible lease model. Reservations are now open through the Fisker mobile app on the App Store and Google Play store, or the Fisker website – set at $250 (U.S.): Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at $379 (U.S.) per month (with $2,999 down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees). Fisker will also offer a “$0 drive off” option through a fully financed $2,999 down payment for credit approved customers.