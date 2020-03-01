Monster Truck Drag Races On Pavement, Finds It's Not So Easy

Somehow it took until 2020 for someone to drag race a monster truck on a drag strip against a drag car. Thankfully it was worth the wait because a monster truck on a drag strip is quite a spectacle. So what happens when you drag race a monster truck?

Well, a monster truck is an exceptional performance machine. These trucks are built to take a beating due to the rigors of the Monster Jam competition. These purpose-built vehicles feature massive 60” tires and custom suspensions with over 30 inches of travel. Monster trucks can handle big air and their suspension is a key ingredient to survive the competition.

Monster trucks require powerful engines to move those heavy tires. The engine of choice is a supercharged V8 with a large displacement that produces a large amount of torque. Son-uva Gravedigger’s V8 makes 1500 horsepower thanks to its massive 540ci displacement and supercharger. All of this power is routed through a customer 4 wheel drive system that features locking differentials.

All of the performance features that allow the 12,000lb monster truck to perform well on the jumps and obstacles are a Monster Jam competition to translate very well to the drag strip. First, the horsepower is an obvious help on a drag strip where a vehicle needs the power to get off the line and then reach high speeds in a short distance. Second, we have the cushy tires that work well when putting the power down on a prepped drag strip surface. Finally, the 4 wheel drive system makes it easy to put all 1500 horsepower down on the pavement.

In this race, we're all winners. The imaginative team at Hoonigan continues to prove they have some of the most creative car-related video ideas in the industry.






