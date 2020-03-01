Callaway U.S.A. is known for making pumped-up versions of GM vehicles, particularly the Camaro and the Corvette. However, that isn't stopping the Pennsylvania-based tuner from using its magic on the huge vehicles that GM is known for.

The latest one from Callaway is the 2020 Callaway Tahoe SC560, which, as its name suggests, is the souped-up version of the full-size Chevrolet SUV. Powered by its 6.2-liter mill, the Callaway Tahoe produces 560 horsepower (418 kiloWatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque.

How? Callaway's GenThree supercharger comes in play here, giving the immense SUV a sizable boost. The supercharger also comes with the TripleCooled intercooler, as well as a Callaway-branded air intake and high-flow exhaust system. Despite the uprate, the 2020 Callaway Tahoe is still compliant in 50 states.

To match the increase in power output, you have the option to add a handling package and Le Mans GT brake package into the mix. Other standard features include Callaway embroidered floor mats, key fobs, exterior and interior badging, and underhood plaque.

If the updates aren't snazzy-looking enough, you have the option to add aesthetic upgrades to the Callaway Tahoe. The updates include Callaway-branded 10-spoke wheel/tire package (22 inches in Black Chrome) or 9-spoke wheel/tire package (20 inches in Graphite), sport interior group, sport steering wheel, and sport pedal package.

The 2020 Callaway Chevrolet Tahoe comes standard with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty but you also have the option to add a 5-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain service contract.

The standard Callaway update has a sticker price of $17,995 – quite a huge investment, yes, but that shouldn't be an issue if you want a powerful SUV, right?