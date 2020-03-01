Tesla vehicles winning drag races isn't something new. We have heard this before, to the point that the full-electric vehicles have become a household name in several automotive channels as a killer in straight-line races, even beating top fossil fuel-powered names. Whether you're looking at the Model S or the Model 3, or even the Model X crossover, Teslas are quick, which can be attributed to their instantaneous torque delivery.

With that said, there is a burning question that's probably burning among fans of drag race: Which Tesla is the quickest? Thankfully, CarWow pits these three Tesla vehicles on a drag strip.

Before you start watching the video embedded above, let's compare the numbers here first. All these Teslas are all-wheel drive with two motors powering each axle. The main differences between these cars are their power outputs, weights, and well, price tags.

First off, the Model S Performance produces 825 horsepower (615 kiloWatts) and 959 pound-feet (1,300 Newton-meters) torque, pulling its hefty 4,941 pounds (2,241 kilograms) of weight. The price of the Model S Performance is in between the Model X P100D and Model 3 Performance.

On the other hand, the Model 3 Performance may be the most affordable among the three, but it's also the least powerful at 490 hp (365 kW) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of twists. As a silver lining, the Model 3 is the lightest, tipping the scales at 4,072 lbs (1,847 kg).

Lastly, the Model X P100D is the priciest and the heaviest of the bunch at 5,483 lbs (2,487 kg). However, its dual electric motors make up for the weight disadvantage with 795 hp (593 kW) and 841 lb-ft (1,140 Nm) torque.

With these numbers laid out, which do you think crossed the finish line first?