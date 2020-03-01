If you're a Dodge owner or someone who loves the brand, chances are you're already counting down the days until this year's So-Cal Spring Festival 15. This massive gathering has always been a mecca for Mopar fans, and the past fifteen years have seen a constant and growing attendance of both modern and classic Dodge muscle. There's no doubt that Dodge has a fiercely loyal fan base of customers, and their cars are proven, high-horsepower muscle cars that can run with the best of their categories. And what better place to reveal some product updates or additions to existing vehicles than at Spring Festival 15? At least, that's what people are speculating based on a tiny detail.

The tiny detail in question was spotted by the guys over at Muscle Cars & Trucks, and it all has to do with the event poster. See the blue Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in the poster above? If you're familiar with FCA's products, you'll notice that the hood is large and wide, just like the one found on the Dodge Demon. Now if you ask the internet whether or not this is a complete mistake by the artists creating the poster, or a pretty clear easter egg that hints at a new hood option for the Charger, everyone is kinda leaning towards the latter. All because Dodge likes to drop subtle easter eggs, such as when they disguised the Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition as a T/A version with its unique Gold Rush paint – a car that was also visibly teased in Spring Fest 13's poster. Now, actually assuming that Dodge will release a Charger that will rival the Demon in spec is pretty farfetched, at least for now.

Those who are going to Spring Festival 15 can expect a number of activities, such as rides with professional drivers in Dodge Charger and Challenger models, as well as the chance to peruse over 50 vendors for parts and upgrades. The "Mecca of Mopar" will take place on March 20-21 at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Feel free to register online using this link, and join the other 900-plus registered cars.