We're gonna say this again and again; Shmee150 has got to have one of the best jobs ever. The incredibly lucky entrepreneur, automobile aficionado, and famous YouTube star has had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the most exclusive and most powerful cars in the world. In his latest video, he takes a brief look and short ride in Pagani's latest hypercar, the Huayra Imola – the Italian manufacturer's latest track-focused, extremely rare, and very powerful creation. Named after the very race track in Bologna where it was developed and fine-tuned, Shmee150 reckons that this is the spiritual successor to the Pagani Zonda Cinque, another limited and extremely desirable line of just five coupes and five roadsters.

Right away, you'll notice that the Imola is the polar opposite of discreet with a huge fixed wing, massive front splitter, and even more aggressive rear diffuser. The Imola is all about aerodynamics and being lightweight with carbon fiber everywhere and in different techniques and weaves. Its looks are extreme because it needs to keep the 2,700-pound car on the ground and with a Mercedes-AMG 6.0-liter V12 responsible for a massive 827 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, it needs all the help it can get. This is Pagani's most powerful car yet, and there's even an active aerodynamics system that adjusts to weather conditions.

Gallery: 2020 Pagani Huayra Imola

12 Photos

Massive Brembo brake calipers and sticky Pirelli Trofeo R tires keep the Imola stopping and gripping at its top speed of 240 miles per hour, so there's no hiding the fact that this is basically just a racecar with indicators and a set of plate numbers.

Priced at $5.4 million, there's no doubt that the Imola is something special. We won't be talking too much, so it's best to just watch the video above to get the full experience. Oh, and do watch with headphones to experience that exhaust note in all its V12 glory.