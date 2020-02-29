This month, the first batch of new Corvette reviews has come in, and they all revealed certain merits of the first-ever mid-engined Corvette C8 in terms of performance, comfort, and styling, among others. The best trait, however, is still its pricing, which starts just below $60,000 for the base model, making it a bargain by all standards and considering all the niceties that the American sports car can offer.

However, if you're planning to lease the Corvette C8 instead of buying one using cold cash, you might want to rethink the idea based on this report from CarsDirect.

According to the report, the Corvette C8 doesn't have special offers for buying or leasing. This means that if you plan to lease the mid-engined 'Vette, it is only available through Chevrolet's standard lease rate of 0.00258 or 6.2 percent APR. CarsDirect's computation of 36-month residual value for the Corvette C8 is at 63 percent, which equates to $890 per month based on a 10,000 mile/year lease with $0 down.

To put things in perspective, CarsDirect revealed that the 2020 Jaguar F-Type can be leased for $728 per month or $589 for 36 months with $4,995 at signing. This puts the Corvette C8 a bit on the pricey side in terms of leasing, with at least $160 edge over the British sports car.

In any case, the first batch of 2020 Corvette has actually been sold out at this point, even before the production has started. There hasn't been any report about a price increase for the car, but if there would be one, Chevy should start considering offering attractive lease offerings to continue the sales success of the C8, moving forward.