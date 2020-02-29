Along with the Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Beetle, the Fiat 500 is one of the iconic European cars that etched their mark in automotive history. All three cars share two traits – diminutive size and styling that bested the test of time. They all have their own Lego sets as well, although, the Fiat 500 is the only one left needing an official Creator Expert model kit.

That ends today as Lego officially launches the original Fiat 500 Lego Creator Expert model kit. Available with a price tag of $89.99 in the U.S., the official Lego set is a shot of nostalgia in an Italian setting.

Gallery: Original Fiat 500 by Lego

The Fiat 500 Lego Creator Expert model kit is based on the original Fiat 500F from the '60s and comes in a very recognizable pale yellow hue. It measures over 4 inches (11 centimeters) high, 9 inches (24 centimeters) long, and 4 inches (11 centimeters) wide – quite sizable, which makes it an adorable centerpiece or cabinet display.

Made out of 960 pieces of Lego bricks, the original Fiat 500 Lego kit would be a relaxing me time for teenagers and adults alike, with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

The Fiat 500 Lego kit is incredibly detailed as well. It comes with a luggage rack with suitcase and detailed interior, while its roof, doors, hood, and tailgate can all be opened. To complete the Italian flavor, Lego throws in a small ‘painting’ of the car in front of the Colosseum in Rome, together with a folding easel and a paintbrush.

If you're interested in buying one of the Fiat 500 Lego Creator Expert model kits, it will be available in Lego stores and at Lego.com starting March 1, 2020.