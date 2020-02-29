When you want to go fast and go hard on a sandy trail, the Ford Raptor should probably be the first name to look at. The sport truck born out of the desire to conquer the Baja 1000 was a force to be reckoned with, and it still is. Even better, the Raptor offers exemplary off-road performance in comfort and style (and air-conditioning) which makes it very attractive to off-roaders and normal truck buyers alike.

The Raptor has one caveat, though. With its heft and huge dimensions, weight and nimbleness are both sacrificed. This is where performance utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) or side-by-sides come in.

Gallery: Mini Ford Raptor By KNINE Racing

14 Photos

Boasting a shorter wheelbase and lighter body construction than the Ford Raptor, UTVs are go-to vehicles for serious off-roaders who want to go fast and dirty. Problem is, in exchange for the lightness and handling, UTVs are bare, which means you will be really dirty (and sweaty) when off-roading with these machines.

Knine Racing, however, wants to bridge that gap between UTVs and the Ford Raptor, which brings us to this – the Mini Raptor (gallery above).

The Knine Mini Raptor is built atop a Can-Am Maverick X3, but with styling that's undeniably Raptor's. It has a closed cab configuration, which means it has air-conditioning and protection from dirt. It's still light, though, tipping the scales at 2,500 pounds – a huge improvement from the 5,500-pound full-size Ford Raptor.

For the engine, it will depend on the customer's preferences, which will also depend on the base Can-Am provided. Suspension can either be a Fox 2.0 or 3.0, also depending on the owner's will.

Just in case you're curious, here's a video of the Knine Mini Raptor doing donuts on a sandy trail: