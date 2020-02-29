March is nearly upon us. As you read this, the first 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes are headed to dealership but if you haven’t already ordered one, you might have to wait a while to experience it for yourself. That is, unless you can get to the National Corvette Museum near the ‘Vette’s assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Hand the museum $299 and they’ll let you turn laps in a new C8 on the museum’s 3.2-mile road course. Of course, there’s a bit more to it than that.

NCM Motorsports Park is just across the street from the museum, and touring laps of the track in a new C8 are open to museum visitors depending on weather conditions and track availability. You don’t slap down $300 and go tearing around corners, however – touring laps have drivers following a pace car around the course, with four laps allowed for the session.

Speeds aren’t mentioned, but NCM Motorsports Park's online description for laps doesn’t include helmets or other safety requirements such as long-sleeve shirts, so we suspect these laps are relatively low-speed. That’s further supported by a passenger over the age of 14 being allowed to accompany the driver.

If you crave something a bit more exciting in a Corvette, NCM Motorsports Park can accommodate that as well. The facility will host several Corvette Experience days throughout 2020, with the first event scheduled for March 26. Attendees will receive classroom instruction as well as on-track driving practice for an unspecified number of laps. Like the touring laps, drivers will tackle the track with a pace car leading the way. Unlike the parade laps, there are no passengers allowed and helmets with long pants and close-toed shoes are required.

Again, speeds aren’t mentioned but in our experience, you don’t strap on a helmet unless you’re expecting a brisk pace. The Corvette Experience also includes lunch and a special tour of the museum, so it sounds like an all-day thing. At $799, It’s also a bit more pricey than the parade laps.

Production of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in underway, with first customer deliveries expected to start in earnest next week.