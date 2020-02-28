If you want a bonkers twin-turbocharged Porsche 911, you buy a GT2 RS, right? Wielding a 3.8-liter flat-six with 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts), it’s one of the quickest street-legal cars you can buy and an absolute monster on a race track. By comparsion, the 520-hp (388-kW) GT3 RS is also a track superstar, and the soundtrack produced by its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter six at 9,000 rpm is borderline supernatural.

Edmond Mondi craved the GT3’s soul-stirring sound, but he wanted the thrust of the GT2. That brings us to the very colorful 911 featured in this recent video from Shmee150, who visited Mondi at his California-based shop to experience what’s fondly called the TT3 RS.

Yes, it’s a GT3 RS with the 4.0-liter flat-six crammed behind the rear wheels. The engine still has its thick 13.3:1 compression ratio, and it still spins into the stratosphere. But there are a pair of 76 millimeter turbochargers force-feeding the engine to the tune of 800 hp (597 kW) at the wheels. That’s considerably more than the GT2 RS offers, but Mondi plans to bump it to 950 hp (708 kW) and he reckons the setup should be good for 1,200 horsepower. And yes, it’s driven on the road. Monster, meet mega-monster.

As you can see, there are also a few aero upgrades to help get that power on the ground. A spoiler more befitting something climbing Pikes Peak sits on the rear, with a radically custom splitter mounted below the bumper. Or rather, it’s mounted where the bumper would normally be – Mondi had to gut the lower fasica to make room for turbos, but that mod also gives us a clear view of the steamroller-spec rear tires.

Extended side sills and a front splitter with canards completes the aero changes, and according to the video, they do make a difference. Mondi says the car can generate 3,500 pounds of downforce, which is enough to require a custom suspension setup to keep the car from literally digging into the ground.

What’s it like to drive? If the crazy splash wrap on the exterior doesn’t garner the attention of motorists and bystanders, the screaming exhaust note certainly will. It’s also very fast but in the video, it seems surprisingly streetable as well. The turbos give the GT3 RS ample low-end power that’s missing from the stock engine, a fact that Mondi and Shmee both seem to absolutely adore in this custom build.

Judging by the perma-grins glued to the faces of both men during this 22-minute video, we suspect the TT3 RS absolutely succeeds in its mission of combining the best of both 911 RS worlds.