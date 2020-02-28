Cadillac recently updated its online configurator to include full options and equipment for the CT4-V, along with pricing. We already took a deep dive into the sports sedan’s big brother, the CT5-V, and it’s nearly $70,000 price tag wasn’t popular among Motor1.com commenters. Now it’s time to put the CT4-V under the microscope for a full evaluation of optional extras and the cash required to get them.

The journey begins, as always, with a base model car. The CT4-V with rear-wheel drive starts at $45,490 including a $995 destination charge, but all-wheel-drive takes our starting point to $46,590. From there we add $1,225 for a layer of Red Obsession Tintcoat, and a set of polished 19-inch wheels for $2,350 completes the exterior upfit. Curiously, these are the exact same prices you’ll pay with the CT5-V, which a bit bigger overall and comes with 20-inch wheels.

Moving inside we once again encounter the frustration that is Cadillac’s online configurator. We select the Sangria interior color option for $1,000 but it actually adds $1,600 to the price because the Climate Package must be included, along with ventilated front seats featuring massaging lumbar. Similarly, when we add the Driver Assist Package (which lists for $1,100) the actual MSRP jumps by $3,050. That’s because buyers must also take the Technology Package and the Driver Awareness Plus Package.

The crux of these packages includes a full host of driver-assist and safety systems like automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and so forth. Many automakers such as Honda offer these items as standard equipment, but in Cadillac’s world they still cost extra. A heads-up display and IntelliBeam headlights are included in the packages, but you’ll still spend an extra $800 to get navigation and the high-end Bose stereo.

For that matter, a Front Lighting and Assist package that includes cornering lamps, LED turn signals, and front park assist is another $400. Why these driver-assist items are separate from the actual Driver Assist Package is just another Cadillac mystery, but from there, only a few optional extras remain. A power sunroof adds $1,050 to the cost, and you can’t have a V-Series Cadillac without red brake calipers, and that costs $595.

In perhaps the most bizarre case of unwanted equipment with optional extras we've ever seen, Cadillac offers a factory-installed engine block heater for $100. Checking it, however, adds $115 to the price. That’s because the heater also comes with a front license plate bracket, for reasons we absolutely cannot explain. The license plate frame can be ordered separately, but what in the Sam Hill does a license plate bracket have to do with an engine block heater?

Other mechanical options and a range of interior organization accessories brings us to the final total of $58,725. Similar to the CT5-V, it seems rather pricey for a luxury sports sedan offering 320 horsepower (239 kilowatts). However, it’s comparable in price and power to a well-equipped Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, and it offers a bit more power than the Audi S3 for nearly the same maxed-out cost. Expect the CT4-V to arrive at dealerships soon.