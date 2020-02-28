It doesn’t appear the cancelation of the Geneva Motor Show is slowing down automakers. Hours after the announcement came that there’d be no Geneva show amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Mercedes dropped another teaser for the refreshed E-Class. It was supposed to arrive under the bright auto show lights, but that’s not the case anymore. The new teaser shows off glimpses of the car that, if stitched together, would nearly reveal it in its entirety. Though Mercedes hasn’t been too quiet about the car either.

The teaser video, posted to the company’s Facebook page, gives us sweeping shots of the grille, thrilling close-ups of the badges, and seductive pans across the greenhouse, headlights, and more. Much of the car should look familiar. This is a mid-cycle refresh and not a thorough redesign. That means while Mercedes continues to drum up excitement for the new E-Class, not much is changing with the new model, at least on the outside.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen of the new E-Class, either. Countless spy photos revealed a mild mid-cycle refresh with all the staples of such an update – tweaked grille, reworked headlights, and a redesigned front and rear bumper. The taillights get some love, too. Inside, there are even fewer changes with Mercedes updating the steering wheel and installing Merc’s latest MBUX infotainment system. Mercedes teased the E-Class last month, revealing a model that looks like the current one.

There’s a lot more happening underneath the sheet metal. The new E-Class will offer several hybrid options, including both hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Details about the powertrains remain under lock and key, but we do know the mild-hybrid model will offer 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) from its 2.0-liter engine. A bigger 3.0-liter six-cylinder making 362 hp (270 kW) is coming.

Without the Geneva Motor Show to host Mercedes, the international press, and the public, Mercedes will likely resort to revealing the new E-Class online through a livestream event. It’s certainly not as flashy or exciting as attending the show in-person, but the cancelation isn’t stopping the auto industry. The short teaser video concludes with "Coming Soon."

