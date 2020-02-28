Brooks from Drag Times starts this video sharing ambivalent feelings about the modern Acura NSX. With its twin-turbo V6 and trio of electric motors, the supercar offers lots of promise on paper, but Brooks finds that the vehicle in the real world isn't a big upgrade over the Nissan GT-R – at least in a straight line on the drag strip. This clip gives the NSX another chance, but the car has an extra edge by packing a Fabspeed exhaust and Hydra Motor Works tune. The upgrades should give the coupe around 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts), rather than the stock 573 hp (427 kW). Here, the Acura races against a Tesla Model S Performance Raven.

Spoiler alert: the tuning isn't enough for the Acura to beat the Tesla. Out of three races, it scores one win. The NSX's fastest time in this trio of runs is 10.748 seconds. In comparison, the best pass for the Model S is 10.61 seconds.

What drag race videos like this continue to show is that for its price (and in many cases for significantly more), the Model S is a powerful weapon in the quarter-mile.

If Acura ever offers a hotter version of the modern NSX, then it would likely wear the Type S branding. Going forward, the company wants to reserve that moniker for performance vehicles, while sporty Hondas would have the Type R label.

There are rumblings about an NSX Type S happening that would make an estimated 650 hp (485 kW). However, the model missed the rumored debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, so the report was the vehicle's development was possibly inaccurate.