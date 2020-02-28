The two are similar in power and weight.

There’s no shortage of 600-horsepower (448-kilowatts) super sedans and wagons, especially from the Germans. It seems to be the new, go-to number for automakers looking to offer insane levels of power, tip-toeing the already blurry line between supercars and more mainstream automobiles. Lovecars has two pristine examples – the all-new Audi RS6 Avant and a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S super sedan. Both are within a stone’s throw of each other in weight and horsepower. It’s not an entirely fair fight, though, so Lovecars took the two to a damp airstrip to see which is quicker. 

The angular Audi RS6 Avant uses a twin-turbocharged, hybridized 4.0-liter V8 engine making 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes through an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission to all four wheels. The Mercedes also uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter mill, but no hybridization. It produces 630 hp (470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) and routes power to all four wheels, too. 

The two cars race twice, with the Audi getting a gigantic lead off the starting line during the first one. It’s a gap the Mercedes is incapable of closing, finishing well behind the Audi. The second race is with the Mercedes changing a few drive settings in hopes of a better launch, which does work. The Mercedes does get a better start, but it’s not good enough to beat the Audi that stays ahead of the Mercedes the entire race. There’s just no beating the Audi off the line – not even a Tesla Model 3 could keep up. 

For whatever reason, the Audi is just a bit better at getting all that power to the ground. There’s also the issue of the wet airstrip that could be causing headaches for Mercedes – or both. If the airstrip was dry, the race might have been much closer, or maybe the Mercedes would have won. It sounds like there’s an opportunity for a rematch. 

Source: Lovecars