As Maserati readies its second SUV, it’s giving the one it currently offers, the Levante, a mid-cycle refresh. Our spy photographers caught the Maserati Levante Trofeo out for some cold-weather testing, though there are no discernable changes to the sheet metal. It looks a lot like the Levante Trofeo introduced a year ago. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t changes. Photos show a covered interior, and there’s a sticker indicating a new, bigger engine could power the refreshed SUV.

The sticker, placed at the top of the windshield on the passenger side, lists a 2021 model year next to “4.0 V8 AWD 590HP.” The current Maserati Levante GTS and Trofeo use a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8. It produces 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) in the GTS and 590 hp (440 kW) in the Trofeo. In both trims, the mill makes 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque.

The sticker seems to indicate the Ferrari-built 3.8-liter will be replaced by the larger 4.0-liter V8 making 590 hp; however, it’s not clear if that’s the new base output level, or if that amount of power is reserved for the high-performance Trofeo trim when the refreshed model arrives. However, it would be strange to put a bigger engine under the hood without increasing output, unless Maserati is swapping powertrains to meet ever-tightening emissions regulations. The other possibility is that this larger mill will power both the Levante GTS and Levante Trofeo, making 590 hp in the GTS and making even more in the Trofeo.

Gallery: 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo Spy Photos

12 Photos

Our photographers also captured a shot of the interior, though all we can see is a dashboard and instrument panel draped in black cloth. Changes could include a new digital instrument cluster paired with a new infotainment system. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles did announce a significant update to its Uconnect infotainment system late last month. It also announced a 12.3-inch, Ultra HD screen, too.

Save Thousands On A New Maserati Levante MSRP $ 77,475 MSRP $ 77,475 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Any changes to the Levante’s exterior will be minor. Customers should expect reworked front and rear bumpers, updated headlights and taillights, and maybe a tweaked grille. While this Trofeo doesn’t have any of that, it’s still early in the development phase. We don’t expect the refreshed Maserati Levante to arrive until the second half of next year.