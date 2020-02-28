If someone asks you what is the Ferrari F8 Tributo, the easiest and quickest answer would probably be something in the lines that it’s the replacement of the 488 GTB. But if you are talking to a car enthusiast who really wants to know more about the supercar, there are a number of very interesting details you can bring up in the conversation.

First of all, the vehicle is much more than just a facelifted and revised 488 GTB. Under the hood is a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 with 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, or 50 hp (37 kW) and 7 lb-ft (10 Nm) over the GTB. That translates into a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint completed in as little as 2.9 seconds, while the journey from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph) takes 7.8 seconds.

All this sounds amazing on paper but what does it look like behind the steering wheel? PDriveTV’s latest video takes us onboard the mid-engined supercar for a few laps around the Sydney Motorsport Park. The clip was shot during the Australian media launch of the F8 Tributo and includes a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run with an activated launch control system.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the measuring tools to confirm Ferrari’s acceleration numbers but the run surely looks impressive. Also, we know for a fact the F8 Tributo is a blast to drive as Motor1.com’s Jeff Perez concluded the following after driving it in Italy:

“The cracked, undulating mountainous roads of Southern Italy, accessible in a short time from Fiorano, highlight the F8 suspension's surprising ability to "copy" the terrain and locate grip effortlessly. Steering is fast and light and the brake pedal is solid; the entire car stays linear and flat while the double-clutch transmission shifts gears like a gunshot.”