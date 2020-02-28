The 90th edition of the Geneva Motor Show was supposed to kick off on Monday with the Car of the Year Award Ceremony before the press day scheduled for Tuesday. All of the effort, time, and money invested into this year’s show have ultimately been in vain as the 2020 GIMS has officially been canceled by the organizers amid the increasingly worrying Coronavirus outbreak.

It’s a direct consequence of an announcement made this morning by the Swiss government about banning all public gatherings of more than 1,000 people until March 15 at the earliest. With the Geneva show scheduled to take place in the coming weeks and expected to draw a large crowd, it’s perfectly understandable why the event has been canceled.

It’s probably too late for car manufacturers to organize their own events to show off the new cars, so there’s a pretty good chance all of the debuts originally scheduled for Geneva will be unveiled only online.

While the International Exhibition of Inventions that was supposed to take place at the same Palexpo exhibition and convention center towards the end of March has been pushed back to September, the Geneva Motor Show is effectively canceled. When asked about the possibility of rescheduling the event for later this year, the organizers responded with: “The show cannot be postponed. It’s not possible. It’s too big. In September, October? It’s not feasible.”

We all love cars and are anxious to see the new world premieres automakers have lined up, but people are more important.