It's available in two trim levels, the twin-turbo V8 is standard.
For the 2020 model year, Audi is bringing one of its performance SUVs to the American market. SUV-crazy customers will be happy to see the 2020 SQ7 in the showrooms of the German company and, in turn, the brand will be happy to sell you one for at least $84,800 excluding destination charge and taxes.
That’s the base price of the SQ7 in Premium Plus trim and if you want to upgrade to the Prestige model, it’ll set you back at least $90,400. There’s no doubt that’s a huge figure but bear in mind the SQ7 comes with a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the United States delivering 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque.
Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive, the engine is capable of accelerating the massive SUV from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 4.3 seconds. For comparison, the Euro-spec SQ7 with a 4.0-liter TDI needs 4.8 seconds for the same sprint.
The standard equipment of the SQ7 in the U.S. includes 21-inch, twin V-spoke bi-color wheels with summer performance tires, front sports seats, sporty appearance package, and full-color head-up display (standard on Prestige models). Optionally available are goodies such as massaging and ventilated front seats, black exterior kit, Sport Package, Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, and more.
Otherwise, the U.S.-bound SQ7 comes loaded with pretty much all the modern tech you’ll ever need behind the wheel. That includes the trick all-wheel-steering system for better maneuverability at low speeds and increased stability at higher velocities. A range of driving modes should allow the performance high-riding machine to function well both on-road and off.
2020 Audi SQ7 balances the performance of a 500-horsepower V8 engine with premium seven-passenger practicality
- For the first time in the U.S., the new SQ7 features a 4.0 TFSI® V8 engine, generating 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque
- Standard All-wheel steering and available Active roll stabilization and quattro sport differential enhance the capabilities of the standard quattro® all-wheel drive
- The SQ7 comes with standard seven-passenger seating and front S sport seats with Valcona leather and diamond stitching
HERNDON, Va., February 26, 2020 – The 2020 Audi SQ7 takes Audi’s award-winning Q7 midsize luxury SUV and amplifies it with a 4.0-liter TFSI® V8 engine, producing up to 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, with the capability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. The performance SUV features front S sport seats lined with contrast-stitched Valcona leather and seating for seven, serving as the perfect balance between necessities and desires.
Sport, meet utility
- The 2020 Audi SQ7 features a 4.0 TFSI® V8 engine, capable of generating up to 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.
- The twin-turbocharged midsize SUV routes power via an eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro® all-wheel drive.
- S-tuned adaptive air suspension electronically controls the vehicle’s adaptive dampers, automatically regulating vehicle dynamics and enhancing ride quality.
- Standard All-wheel steering turns the front and rear wheels in opposite directions at low speeds to reduce the SUV’s turning circle and enhance maneuverability and turns both axles the same direction at highway speeds for greater stability and comfort.
- The available Sport Package offers Active roll stabilization, quattro® with sport differential and red brake calipers. Using the vehicle’s 48V electrical system, Active roll stabilization controls body roll during cornering. This enhances handling and agility of the SQ7, inspiring confidence in spirited driving. The quattro® sport differential offers an enhanced cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel.
S-specific design
- The exterior of the SQ7 stands out with its sporty design elements including S-model bumpers with integrated front splitter, platinum double-slat Singleframe® grille and Alu-optic exterior side mirror housings. At the rear, the SQ7 features S-specific quad tailpipes and a rear diffuser inlay.
- The SQ7 comes standard with 21-inch, twin V-spoke bi-color wheels with summer performance tires.
- In the interior, the SQ7 features a 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles and S emblem, as well as stainless steel doorsills with an illuminated S logo.
- Heated S sport front seats come adorned in Black, Rotor Gray or Arras Red leather with diamond cross-stitch. The seats come equipped with eight-way power with four-way power lumbar adjustment. Ventilated and massaging front seats are also available.
- Gray oak high-gloss wood interior inlays come standard and Carbon Vector inlays are available.
- An available Black Optic package adds a black exterior kit with black Singleframe® grille, black exterior mirror housings, black roof rails and 21-inch bi-color wheels with summer performance tires.
Utility, meet sport
- The second row is a split tumble-folding 35/30/35 design with fore/aft position and seatback angle adjustments.
- The SQ7 also features standard power 50/50 split-folding third-row seats with electric fold and return functions.
- The 2020 SQ7 offers five LATCH child seat mounting points (three pairs of anchors and tethers in second row, two pairs in third row).
- With the available towing package, the SQ7 is capable of towing a maximum 7,700 lbs.
Technology and Infotainment
- Inside the Audi SQ7, the new MMI touch response® system replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons and controls with two large, high-resolution touch displays.
- Standard MMI touch response® with haptic and acoustic feedback features a 10.1-inch upper display used for controlling infotainment and navigation functions and an 8.6-inch lower display used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions, as well as for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition.
- Standard second-generation Audi virtual cockpit features a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps in the instrument cluster (requires Audi connect® PRIME subscription, supported with 4G LTE where available).
- The SUV offers passengers an available Wi-Fi hotspot (requires subscription), natural voice control and an extensive Audi connect® portfolio of online services. With an active Audi connect® subscription, functions such as parking information, weather updates and Yelp® review highlights are now integrated within the MMI touch response® system and can be accessed through their own icons.
- Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music (subscription required) are also accessible via the MMI touch response® system via the Audi connect mobile app.
- Standard on Prestige models, the full-color head-up display projects relevant driving information including driver assistance systems information in the driver’s field of vision.
- Audi phone box connects compatible smartphones with the vehicle’s antenna and can charge the phone inductively.
- Standard Audi smartphone interface provides access to wireless Apple CarPlay® and Google™ Android Auto for compatible devices.
- A 3D surround sound system with 19 speakers and 15-channel amplifier is standard. Available on Prestige models is the Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, which delivers nearly true-to-life surround sound through 23 speakers, powered by the 23-channel BeoCore amplifier and ICE power amplifiers with a peak output of 1,920 watts.
Advanced driver assistance systems
- The 2020 Audi SQ7 offers the brand’s latest comprehensive suite of standard and available driver assistance systems.
- Adaptive cruise assist combines the functions of adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and active lane assist.
- The Emergency assist can detect if the driver is inactive and can initiate a multi-stage process to alert the driver, eventually decelerating the vehicle to a stop in the same lane with activation of the hazard lights.
- Available Top view camera system with virtual 360o surround view combines four wide-angle cameras on the outside of the vehicle to project a virtual real-time 3D model of the SQ7, allowing the driver to toggle around the vehicle and zoom in and out to help with maneuvering in tight spaces.
- Available Intersection assist helps monitor cross traffic when pulling into an intersection and can help notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by initiating braking at speeds of up to 6.2 mph or with visual and audio warnings at speeds of up to 18.6 mph.
- Available Turn assist can help notify you of an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane.
- Available Traffic sign recognition including vehicle speed warning can help detect speed limits and can display the information in the Audi virtual cockpit. Other critical road signs such as “Right Turn on Red” signs as well as recommended exit and on-ramp speed limit signs.
MSRP Pricing Detail:
Model year 2020 SQ7 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:
|
Model
|
Premium Plus
|
Prestige
|
2020 Audi SQ7
|
$84,800
|
$90,400
*Starting MSRP of $84,800 for a 2020 Audi SQ7 4.0 TFSI quattro® with automatic transmission. Price excludes destination charge ($995), taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
For more information, visit www.media.audiusa.com