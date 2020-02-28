For the 2020 model year, Audi is bringing one of its performance SUVs to the American market. SUV-crazy customers will be happy to see the 2020 SQ7 in the showrooms of the German company and, in turn, the brand will be happy to sell you one for at least $84,800 excluding destination charge and taxes.

That’s the base price of the SQ7 in Premium Plus trim and if you want to upgrade to the Prestige model, it’ll set you back at least $90,400. There’s no doubt that’s a huge figure but bear in mind the SQ7 comes with a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in the United States delivering 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque.

Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive, the engine is capable of accelerating the massive SUV from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 4.3 seconds. For comparison, the Euro-spec SQ7 with a 4.0-liter TDI needs 4.8 seconds for the same sprint.

The standard equipment of the SQ7 in the U.S. includes 21-inch, twin V-spoke bi-color wheels with summer performance tires, front sports seats, sporty appearance package, and full-color head-up display (standard on Prestige models). Optionally available are goodies such as massaging and ventilated front seats, black exterior kit, Sport Package, Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, and more.

Otherwise, the U.S.-bound SQ7 comes loaded with pretty much all the modern tech you’ll ever need behind the wheel. That includes the trick all-wheel-steering system for better maneuverability at low speeds and increased stability at higher velocities. A range of driving modes should allow the performance high-riding machine to function well both on-road and off.