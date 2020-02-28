It's not just the power that separates these two beauties.

Yes, it’s the same car, again. If this white Bugatti Chiron looks familiar, that’s because we talked about it twice already, getting to know how it was born and what it’s like to have it in your supercar collection. Then, why is it here again?

Because its owner, California real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin, spent some of his time to compare the so-called Hermes special edition with another very special Bugatti, the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. The two are very different yet have many things in common and Khoshbin details them all in the 12-minute video above.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition

Chiron Hermes Edition
18 Photos
Chiron Hermes Edition Chiron Hermes Edition Chiron Hermes Edition Chiron Hermes Edition Chiron Hermes Edition Chiron Hermes Edition Chiron Hermes Edition

In his previous videos, he explained the Chiron Hermes Edition is actually a four-year project that started all the way back in 2016 when he made the initial order. The French supercar is a one-off and is painted in white with Hermes horse prints on the door cards and under the rear wing. It came from the manufacturer with all kinds of cool stuff, including original books, bags, and cases.

Discover The Chiron Hermes Edition:

bugatti chiron hermes extras One-Of-One Bugatti Chiron Hermes Comes With All Kinds Of Extras
bugatti chiron hermes manny khoshbin Bugatti Chiron Owner Shows Off His Unique Hermes Edition

Khoshbin says the Veyron in this comparison feels more like a classic car with its more minimalistic cabin and all the aluminum trim that’s inside - “there’s really no technology at your fingertips,” too. The Chiron’s seats, however, are much more comfortable. Oh, there’s one huge difference between the two - the Veyron is a convertible, which adds a completely different nuance to the overall feel behind the steering wheel.

We almost forgot about the best part. At the end of the video, Khoshbin says he would love to take the two Bugattis on track for a performance comparison. Let’s just hope he means it seriously.

Source: Manny Khoshbin

Gallery: Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition

Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition
10 Photos
Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition Manny Khoshbin's Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition

Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti Chiron
Explore Reviews

More photos

Bugatti Chiron Edition Noire Sportive
Bugatti Chiron Edition Noire Sportive
Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition
Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition
10 Notable Debuts From 2019
10 Notable Debuts From 2019
Bugatti Chiron Build In Molsheim
Bugatti Chiron Build In Molsheim
Schmee Gets Awain Phantom Key
Schmee Gets Awain Phantom Key
Bugatti Chiron Was Born To Devour Miles On The Autobahn
Bugatti Chiron Was Born To Devour Miles On The Autobahn