Yes, it’s the same car, again. If this white Bugatti Chiron looks familiar, that’s because we talked about it twice already, getting to know how it was born and what it’s like to have it in your supercar collection. Then, why is it here again?

Because its owner, California real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin, spent some of his time to compare the so-called Hermes special edition with another very special Bugatti, the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. The two are very different yet have many things in common and Khoshbin details them all in the 12-minute video above.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition

18 Photos

In his previous videos, he explained the Chiron Hermes Edition is actually a four-year project that started all the way back in 2016 when he made the initial order. The French supercar is a one-off and is painted in white with Hermes horse prints on the door cards and under the rear wing. It came from the manufacturer with all kinds of cool stuff, including original books, bags, and cases.

Khoshbin says the Veyron in this comparison feels more like a classic car with its more minimalistic cabin and all the aluminum trim that’s inside - “there’s really no technology at your fingertips,” too. The Chiron’s seats, however, are much more comfortable. Oh, there’s one huge difference between the two - the Veyron is a convertible, which adds a completely different nuance to the overall feel behind the steering wheel.

We almost forgot about the best part. At the end of the video, Khoshbin says he would love to take the two Bugattis on track for a performance comparison. Let’s just hope he means it seriously.