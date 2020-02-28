Unless you’ve missed the memo, Hispano Suiza is attempting to get back into the automotive game after a long hiatus with the fully electric Carmen, a retro-inspired performance car limited to just 19 examples. The first customer deliveries are scheduled to commence later this year, but the company is already teasing a hotter version of its insanely powerful rear-wheel-drive electric car.

How powerful? We don’t know yet, but considering the “base” model already pushes out 1,005 hp and the one pictured here has even more electric oomph, we’re certain it will be an EV monster. Hispano Suiza mentions the new Carmen Boulogne is also faster than last year’s car, which wasn’t exactly a slouch either with its 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in less than three seconds and a top speed electronically governed at 155 mph (250 km/h).

Little else is known about the Carmen Boulogne, but the teaser strongly suggests it will have a fully exposed carbon fiber body. The striking copper-colored front grille is complemented by the spoiler lip and a graphic with the car’s name finished in the same shade. We’re being told there are going to be “unique styling details that reinforce its sporting capabilities,” so expect the hotter version to have more aggressive styling. The generous use of carbon fiber could mean weight is going to drop below the 1,690 kilograms (3,726 pounds) of the standard Carmen.

The new Boulogne electric supercar is described as being more exclusive than the regular model, so chances are the production run will be even smaller than the 19 units planned for the standard Carmen. With better performance and likely fewer cars to be built, the starting price will probably exceed the already eye-watering €1.5 million (about $1.65M at current exchange rates) of the 2019 version.

All will be revealed in the coming days as Hispano Suiza will take the wraps off its new high-performance EV next week at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.