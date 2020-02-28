We were introduced to the new Honda CR-V Hybrid back in September, along with the refreshed model for 2020. Pricing for the standard SUV has been out for a while now, but today Honda revealed pricing for the all-important hybrid. To no real surprise, it matches very close to hybrid versions of the Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape – Honda’s only competition in this segment.

And what is that price? The entry-level CR-V Hybrid LX starts at $27,750, which is a $2,700 bump compared to the standard CR-V. However, Honda’s hybrid undercuts entry-level hybrids from Toyota and Ford by roughly $500. Buyers can opt for the hybrid on all four CR-V trim levels, with the most expensive model being the CR-V Hybrid Touring at $35,950.

Save Thousands On A New Honda CR-V MSRP $ 25,570 MSRP $ 25,570 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Toyota also offers a hybrid powertrain on all four RAV4 trim levels, but Ford only offers the Escape Hybrid in SE Sport trim. The chart below offers a quick comparison of starting MSRP for different trim levels, power, and mileage. Prices do not include delivery or destination charges.

Model MSRP Horsepower Mileage (City/Hwy/Comb) Honda CR-V Hybrid LX $27,750 212 40/35/38 Toyota RAV4 LE Hybrid $28,350 219 41/38/40 Ford Escape SE Sport Hybrid $28,255 (FWD) 198 44/37/41 Ford Escape SE SPort Hybrid $29,755 (AWD) 198 43/37/40 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX $30,260 212 40/35/38 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid $29,645 219 41/38/40 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L $32,750 212 40/35/38 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid $34,300 219 41/38/40 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring $35,950 212 40/35/38 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid $36,880 219 41/38/40

Even though Ford offers the Escape with a hybrid powertrain, it seems clear that Honda is gunning for Toyota. Both the CR-V and RAV4 offer all-wheel drive throughout their hybrid lineup, and all four trim levels are competitively priced throughout. Power is comparable as well, but both Ford and Toyota offer a better overall fuel economy according to the EPA.

There's certainly some heated competition between Honda and Toyota in this segment. The RAV4 was the fourth-best-selling vehicle of 2019 at 448,071 units, and the CR-V was in the fifth spot at 384,168. Whether the new CR-V Hybrid can boost Honda past Toyota for 2020 remains to be seen, especially since Toyota now has a hot plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4 with 302 horsepower. It won't go on sale until summer, however, and its price point will likely be quite a bit higher than what we see here.

As for the CR-V Hybrid, it will hit U.S. dealerships starting March 1.