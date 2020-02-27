The Chevrolet Corvette C8 will be the first generation of the sports car to be available in right-hand drive from the factory. A newly released image from Chevy offers our first look at the cabin. As you'd expect, it's the mirror image of what the rest of the world gets.

Chevy said that it made the decision to offer the right-hand-drive Corvette because offering only an eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox made the process easier to swap the steering wheel. In addition, putting the engine behind the driver makes repackaging things at the front axle a simpler job.

Chevy executives are allegedly somewhat nervous about the RHD Corvette's chance for success. While there are early orders, the automaker isn't sure whether there's going to be sustainable demand for the years to come.

Despite shuttering the Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand, Chevy is sticking by its plan to offer the right-hand-drive Corvette there. The company is creating a new GM Specialty Vehicles that would handle bringing the vehicles into the region.

The response from Japan is already quite strong with over 300 orders coming within 60 hours of starting to take reservations. Deliveries there start in spring 2021.

Meanwhile, the production of the C8 Corvette for buyers in the United States is already underway. The first deliveries to customers should begin very soon. On average among the first 444 orders, buyers have spent on average $84,813.