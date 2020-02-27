Too much is never enough.
The unrelenting march of badass pickup trucks continues. Hennessey is no stranger to this realm of high-dollar, high-horsepower off-roaders, and the newest offering even references the company’s ultra-fast Venom hypercar that previously went 270 mph. The evolution of that car – the Venom F5 – could break 300 mph when a test vehicle is finally ready to run. That’s not to say this Hennessey-tweaked Ford F-150 will be anywhere near that fast, but for a high-riding four-wheel-drive pickup, its stats are borderline bonkers.
Hennessey calls this rig the Venom 775 Supercharged Truck. Or rather, that’s what the upgrade kit is called, as the base vehicle is still a 2020 Ford F-150. As you can probably guess, the crux of the upfit involves bolting a massive supercharger to the F-150’s 5.0-liter V8. A host of other engine upgrades and a Hennessey-specific calibration ultimately lift power to 775 horsepower (578 kilowatts), which the Texas tuning company says is enough to shoot the F-150 to 60 mph in four seconds flat. Stay in the throttle and you’ll rip a 12.1-second quarter-mile. That’s not bad for a small performance car, never mind a full-size truck fitted with 20-inch wheels and massive 35-inch off-road tires.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Yes, the Venom package is more than just a power bump – Hennessey installs a six-inch lift kit with the aforementioned wheel/tire combo. Six-piston Brembo brakes up front help the beast stop, and should you find yourself on a dark trail in the middle of the night, five LED lights in Hennessey’s custom front bumper will help light the way.
Gallery: 2020 Hennessey Venom 775 F-150
Badging and graphics are also part of the standard Venom 775 package, but for a bit more coin buyers can get a custom interior, ram air hood, a custom rear bumper, and electronic fold-down steps to help driver and passenger climb aboard. Everything is installed by Hennessey, and the goods are backed by a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.
How much coin are we talking about? With great power comes great financial responsibility, and the basic Venom 775 package is $53,300. Plug in the optional items at a cost of $16,300, and the upfit you see in these photos will cost $69,600. Keep in mind, that’s just the upgrade cost – add in the price of a 2020 F-150 and you’re well over six figures.
“At Hennessey Performance, we continue to push the envelope and crush the competition. The Venom 775 is the culmination of what the perfect F-150 should be,” said CEO John Hennessey.
Hennessey will only build 100 of these rigs, and all are sold exclusively through Brown Lee Ford.
INTRODUCING THE HENNESSEY VENOM 775 SUPERCHARGED UPGRADE FOR 2020 FORD F-150 TRUCKS
Only 100 Units to be made, exclusively sold through Brown Lee Ford
Sealy, Texas (February 27, 2020) –Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) and team have put the power back into the F-150 with the new Venom 775 Supercharged Truck.
The Hennessey horsepower wizards have thoroughly converted the regular 5.0L Coyote F-150 into a fully-loaded muscle car fighter that is ready for all surfaces. The 395 factory horsepower engine was not enough and is now boosted to 775 horsepower using a 2.9L supercharger system. To wrap up the nose of this snarling beast, the engine bay is enclosed with a Hennessey paint matched Ram Air Hood.
After packing all that horsepower under the hood, Hennessey went to work on the the rest of the Venom 775 and outfitted it with all sorts of goodies. To slow it down, enormous BREMBO 15.1-inch rotors with 6-piston caliper brakes are equipped up front. To bring it closer to the sky, it is lifted by six inches all around and outfitted in all four corners with 20” wheels and 35” Toyo tires. To give it the unique Hennessey expression, it is fortified with front and rear Hennessey bumpers illuminated with LED lights. To improve the stance and ease of entry, automatic drop-down steps have been added on.
The interior of the truck has also been revamped with a custom Hennessey Venom Interior. Consisting of plush leather, suede inserts, and custom stitching; owners will surely be cozy as they blast along in their rocket ship truck.
“At Hennessey Performance we continue to push the envelope and crush the competition, The Venom 775, is the culmination of what the perfect F-150 should be,” explained Founder and CEO John Hennessey.
Each Venom 775 truck comes with a 3 year / 36,000-mile warranty for all of the upgrades from Hennessey. Contact Brock Patterson at Brown Lee Ford to get your order in for one of these very limited and historic trucks.
VENOM 775 SUPERCHARGED Specifications
POWER:
• 775 bhp @ 7,000 rpm
PERFORMANCE:
• 0-60 mph: 4.0 sec.
• ¼ mile: 12.1 sec. @ 116 mph
UPGRADE INCLUDES:
• 2.9 Liter Supercharger System
• Increase Boost Pressure
• Air-to-Water Intercooler
• High-Flow Air Induction
• Fuel Injector Upgrade
• Fuel System Upgrade
• Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust
• Professional Installation
• HPE Engine Management Calibration
• Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing
• Serial Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques
• BREMBO 6 Piston Front Brakes
• Hennessey Front Bumper
• 5 LED Lights in Front Bumper
• 20 inch Wheels
• 35 inch Toyo OFF-Road Tires
• 6” Lift Kit
• Hennessey & Venom 775 Exterior Graphics
• Professional Installation • 3 year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty
Cost Installed: $53,300
OPTIONAL UPGRADES
• VENOM Custom Interior, $4,950
• VENOM Ram Air Hood Installed, $5,950
• VENOM Rear Bumper Installed, $2,450
• Electronic fold down steps Installed, $2,950