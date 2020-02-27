Jaguar’s stable of gas-powered crossovers, the E-Pace and F-Pace, are getting facelifts. Our spy photographers have caught camouflaged test vehicles of both models. Today, our photographers captured the smaller Jaguar E-Pace winter testing somewhere snowy and cold. It’s still covered from the greenhouse down to the wheels, but don’t let the abundant camouflage fool you – the E-Pace is receiving a mild makeover, not a complete redesign.

The latest batch of photos, sadly, is much like the previous one. Swirly, black-and-white camouflage attempts to hide the refreshed E-Pace’s sheet metal, though we know it’ll look a lot like the current one. Significant updates will be made to the front and rear fascias, with the rest of the crossover left unchanged. It’ll receive the standard mid-cycle rotation of upgrades – new grille, updated headlights or headlight graphics, and a redesigned front fascia and bumper.

It’s a similar story at the rear. There could be changes to the taillights or taillight graphics. A redesigned lower bumper is possible – especially where the diffuser and bumper meet around the twin-exhaust cutouts. However, the camouflage does a decent job of hiding any noticeable changes. Jaguar could make minor changes inside – new tech, an updated infotainment system, bigger screens (has an automaker ever boasted about shrinking displays? No…not yet.) – though they won’t be significant. It’ll look much like the current E-Pace’s interior.

The powertrain under the E-Pace's updated face is unlikely to change. That means the current crossover’s turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill will carry over to the updated model. It produces 246 horsepower (184 kilowatts) or 296 hp (221 kW) depending on the trim, pairing with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. The oily bits shouldn’t change much, if at all.

The updated 2021 Jaguar E-Pace is just one of many camouflaged Jaguar models running around. The E-Pace’s larger sibling, the F-Pace, is also getting a mid-cycle refresh. It’ll be joined by updated versions of the F-Type and XF, too. We don’t expect Jaguar to reveal the updated E-Pace until the second half of this year. It should arrive as a 2021 model year crossover.