Toyota now has a trademark on GR Hilux in Australia. This could hint at the company developing a high-performance take on the popular pickup truck.

Toyota filed for the trademark on July 20, 2019, and Australia's intellectual property granted the request on February 18, 2020. A search through the World Intellectual Property Organization database doesn't show the automaker applying to reserve the moniker, so it's possible that it might be an Australia-exclusive vehicle.

Cars Guide from Australia reached out to Toyota about the GR Hilux. "There are definitely no plans to introduce a GR Hilux at this stage, but as always, it is something that we would definitely not rule out for the future, especially with the high level of interest locally for high-performance utes," the company responded.

Toyota Gazoo Racing boss Shigeki Tomoyama indicated that he's has been pushing for a GR version of the Hilux. The truck would take inspiration from the racing variant of the truck from the Dakar Rally.

There's no information about when the GR Hilux would arrive. However, the next-gen model allegedly arrives in 2023. Plus, there are rumors of Toyota unifying the platform below the Hilux and Tacoma, and if this is the case, then it would open the opportunity for the company to sell the rugged truck in North America.

There's already a limited-edition Hilux GR Sport (gallery above) in some markets, although it's largely a trim package. Gazoo Racing adds a black grille and hood, red foglight trim, and black 17-inch wheels with a polished rim. There are also black running boards. Inside, the trucks have leather upholstery with red stitching. The powertrain consists of a 2.8-liter turbodiesel producing 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque that runs through a six-speed automatic with a low-range transfer case and locking differential. The company upgrades the suspension, too.