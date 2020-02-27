The Subaru Crosstrek will get a 2.5-liter engine option for the 2021 model year. Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll made the announcement at the NADA Live event during an auto dealers' convention in Las Vegas, according to a report from Automotive News.

"One of the things that our customers were telling us about the Crosstrek was it was maybe a little underpowered with the 2.0-liter engine," Doll said, according to Automotive News. "Well, the 2.5-liter engine will solve that problem."

The larger, more powerful engine will be available in a new Sport trim level of the Crosstrek. Buyers will also be able to order it on the range-topping Limited trim.

Doll didn't offer specifics about the new engine, but it's very likely to be the mill that's already available in models like the Forester, Legacy, and Outback. The powerplant produces 182 horsepower (136 kilowatts) and 176 pound-feet (239 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the 2.0-liter that's currently available in the Crosstrek makes 152 hp (113 kW) and 145 lb-ft (197 Nm), and the Hybrid offers a total system output of 148 hp (110 kW).

It's not clear specifically when the Crosstrek with the 2.5-liter engine would go on sale but look for deliveries to begin before the end of the year. The more powerful engine would likely come at a higher price.

When the second-generation Subaru Crosstrek arrived in 2018, Subaru gave it a little more power by increasing the 2.0-liter four-cylinder's output from 148 hp (110 KW) to the current 152 hp (113 kW). The company offered a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.