Aston Martin is one of the fastest automotive brands, so to speak. The British company has some of the most powerful and fastest cars on sale, including land rockets like the Valkyrie, Valhalla, and Vulcan. In fact, it’s been like that for decades with one of Aston’s early attempts to build a truly fast car dating back to the 1970s.

This is when the Aston Martin Bulldog speed concept was introduced to the world. Styled by William Towns, who also designed the original DBS back in the 60s, as well as the Lagonda Series 2, the vehicle was designed not just as a prototype as the initial idea included a short production run of 15 to 20 cars.

Unfortunately, due to the project’s high price, just a single example was assembled and it was tested in a top speed run, where it achieved 191 miles per hour (307 kilometers per hour) in 1981. Now, Classic Motor Cars from Bridgnorth, UK, wants to achieve Aston Martin’s original goal and hit 200 mph (322 kph).

For that purpose, CMC plans to carry out an 18-month nut and bolt restoration of the Bulldog and return it to its former glory. Once the restoration process is completed, the team plans to make an attempt to reach 200 mph (322 kph) and will then take the car to a world tour.

“We want to put the car back to its original configuration but we may include modern components and technology to improve the car’s reliability. Overall we want to keep the original engineering architecture and appearance of the car,” Nigel Woodward, managing director at Classic Motor cars, said.

The Bulldog has a 5.3-liter V8 engine under the hood running with two Garrett turbochargers to produce 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). During the restoration, CMC will work in cooperation with some of the original engineers of the car and if the team can’t find some of the missing parts, it will manufacture them on site.

In fact, you can (sort of) also join the restoration. Woodward says that “if anybody has any information or period photographs of the car we would love to hear from them so that we can add to the archive material.”