Volkswagen looks to be expanding its R performance brand lineup early next year with a shooing break – wagon – variant of its Arteon sedan, according to a new report from Autocar. The publication says the Arteon Shooting Brake will arrive in the first half of 2021 after the Arteon R sedan arrives sometime before the end of this year. The news doesn’t come as a surprise. Spy photos have shown the non-R brand Arteon Shooting Brake and leaked images have shown off a pre-production model of the CC Travel Edition – the Arteon is still called the CC in China.

According to the publication, the Shooting Brake will have a longer roof and sloping tailgate that, according to VW insiders who spoke to outlet, gives the car “estate-like qualities while retaining its characteristic styling.” Power would come from VW’s turbocharged 2.0-liter – the same mill that’ll power the Golf R. The Arteon’s current 2.0-liter TSI engine produces 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts)

Autocar says the mill can produce up to 325 hp (242 kW) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque, pairing with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive, which, according to the publication, would be tweaked to send ample power to the rear wheels. That runs counter to rumors the Arteon R sedan would use the new version of VW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter VR6. It would make 404 hp (301 kW).

The Arteon R sedan and Arteon R Shooting Brake would be great additions to VW’s performance brand. It looks as if the Tiguan R, which has been in development for several years, is finally happening. In March 2019, VW introduced the T-Roc R with 300 hp (224 kW) and all-wheel drive.

It’s always nice to see a new wagon appear in a sea of crossovers and SUVs. Still, it’s not clear if either the regular Arteon Shooting Brake or the sportier Arteon R version will arrive in the U.S. The sedan hasn’t sold well, and just last week there were opportunities to score significant discounts on the model in America. VW could just market it as a super-sleek crossover.