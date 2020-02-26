It’s not uncommon for automakers to debut a new vehicle, or submodel, without pricing information. Often times that kind of info is released closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date. That’s the case with the new 2020 Toyota Camry AWD edition, which was unveiled back in early November. We’ve even already had a first-drive event to sample the new sure-footed sedan, but final pricing still wasn’t available during our time behind the wheel in Utah.

Now, the mystery is solved. Toyota sent us specific pricing information for all Camry AWD models, and it starts at $26,370 for the entry-level LE edition. On the other end of the spectrum, the top-of-the-line XSE model with sporty looks and luxury features starts at $31,405.

Toyota offers all-wheel drive on most Camry trim levels. Here’s a complete breakdown of starting prices as well as a comparison to front-wheel-drive models. Figures do not include destination/delivery charges.

Trim 2020 Camry FWD 2020 Camry AWD MSRP Difference LE $24,970 $26,370 $1,400 SE $26,170 $27,570 $1,400 XLE $29,455 $30,855 $1,400 XSE $30,005 $31,405 $1,400 Nightshade $26,870 $28,270 $1,400

As you can see, all-wheel drive is a $1,400 premium versus front-wheel drive across the board. During our first-drive event, Toyota told us turning all four wheels was a $1,500 add-on to the price, but that alone doesn’t necessarily mean a vehicle's MSRP will automatically change by that amount. Often times, such upgrades include other items that add more to the base price, but in this instance, dropping $100 is a pleasant surprise.

That’s good, because our experience with the Camry AWD was a bit underwhelming in the performance department. Toyota will only offer its 2.5-liter four-cylinder for such models, and while 205 horsepower (153 kilowatts) is a bit soft for a larger sedan, we really noticed the lack of torque. The engine develops 185 pound-feet (251 Newton-meters) of twist, and during our drive in the mountains around Park City, Utah, we were craving more juice than the thin air could provide.

Sales for the 2020 Camry AWD are slated to begin in early spring.