World premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP High-performance off-road pickup

based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63

Twin-turbo V8 with 588 kW / 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque Maximum off-road capability thanks to portal axles BRABUS fine leather interior design of the highest perfection

Take-off and landing module for high-end Wingcopter drone

The vehicles of production year 2020 will be available solely as a limited "First Edition"

An exclusive supercar never seen in this form before: The BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP celebrates its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The pickups of model year 2020 are available in an exclusive limited "First Edition."

Based on the Mercedes G 63 AMG, the engineers, technicians and designers of BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) developed a high-performance pickup with outstanding off-road capability, which they achieved with a newly designed BRABUS special suspension with portal axles. This results in a ground clearance of 49 centimeters (19.2 inches).

In addition to the BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody design, the newly designed pickup bed characterizes the looks of this unusual vehicle built by BRABUS in a small-scale production run. The tailor-made rear-end module is made from steel and has bedsides made from carbon that is extremely strong yet very light.

The power source is the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 in BRABUS 800 PowerXtra + specification with an output of 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb- ft) of torque. With it, the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP sprints from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) due to the higher center of gravity and the 22-inch all-terrain tires.

The show car in Geneva features a ROCKET silver matte special paint finish and a burned oak BRABUS fine leather interior.

The pickup bed of the show car for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show accommodates the take-off and landing module for a Wingcopter. This high- end drone can reach speeds of up to 240 km/h (150 mph) and is able to transport aid supplies and rescue equipment safely and autonomously over a distance of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) to areas of the terrain that not even this vehicle with extreme off-road capabilities could reach.

Extravagant supercars have been a dominion of BRABUS for more than four decades. In the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP, there now is an exclusive high-performance pickup that continues the tradition of BRABUS holding the status of vehicle manufacturer with the German Federal Motor Vehicle Office in Flensburg.

The pickup body conversion represented a major challenge for the BRABUS development team. For example, in order to be able to mount a generously sized pickup bed behind the unchanged spacious passenger cabin of the G-Class, the wheelbase was extended by 50 centimeters (20 inches) for a start. The BRABUS engineers used state-of-the-art design and engineering software to run the calculations required for this. They developed a special module for the steel ladder-type frame of the off-roader to these specifications, which fully preserves the torsional rigidity and replaces the mounting points for the rear suspension. Length overall is 5.31 meters (17.4 feet), which is 68.9 centimeters (27.1 inches) more than a stock G 63 without spare wheel at the rear.

CSP, the business division of BRABUS Group engaged in the development and manufacture of hi-tech components made from composite materials, produces the carbon components required for this pickup conversion such as the bedsides using the complex pre-preg process. In addition, components were manufactured from sheet steel, such as the new rear wall for the cab, which of course has a heated rear window, parts of the pickup bed such as the robust floor, which with its flexi-teak paneling establishes a connection to yacht building, and the side-opening tailgate. This material mix achieves an optimal combination of precise fit, maximum strength and high durability.

In addition, the vehicle on show in Geneva is fitted with the optionally available luggage rack on the roof of the cab and the naked-carbon wind deflector with four auxiliary LED lights mounted in front of it. The matte black double bed bar behind the cab of the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP not only plays a role on the thrilling pickup looks of this supercar, it also can be used for safely tying down items in the pickup bed.

The new BRABUS supercar celebrates its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show as a "First Edition" with a ROCKET silver matte paint finish. In order to give it spectacular off- road looks and outstanding off-road capabilities thanks to extra-high ground clearance and maximum articulation of both axles, the BRABUS engineers and technicians equipped the vehicle with a newly developed suspension with portal axles, which was developed specifically for this pickup.

At the front, the new design for the G-Class is an independent suspension. The components required for this such as the all-new integral subframe and various axle links were produced using state-of-the-art CNC technology. The engineers retained the beam axle principle at the rear of the platform vehicle. However, many parts were newly designed and milled from billet aluminum for the portal axle setup. This includes not only a reinforced axle housing, but also all suspension links. This results in a sophisticated axle geometry, which plays a crucial role in the outstanding off-road capabilities of the BRABUS pickup.

A tailor-made variant of the innovative BRABUS Ride Control coilover suspension was developed to match this design. Its damping rates were tailored specifically to the increased ground clearance resulting from the portal axles. The driver can control the BRABUS suspension from the cockpit with the standard DYNAMIC SELECT suspension adjustment switch of the current Mercedes G-Class. It allows choosing from different setups for the suspension, powertrain, steering, and assistance systems. In addition, the titanium-coated BRABUS aluminum suspension is height-adjustable.

The suspension redesign also includes a switch to the new BRABUS Monoblock HD wheels, which were designed with an eight-lug pattern specifically the portal axles. In size 9.5Jx22, these alloys designed for maximum robustness and fitted with Pirelli Scorpion ATR all-terrain tires of size 325/55 R 22 fill the space under the naked-carbon fender flares perfectly.

Carbon undeniably also is being used for the production of a myriad of other bodywork components. They include, among other things, the BRABUS top-mounted hood attachment with two power bulges, as well as the fender flares, which were adapted from the BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version for the current Mercedes G-Class models and fitted with naked-carbon wheel arches in addition. They make the supercar 11.6 centimeters (4.6 inches) wider than the production car. The rub strips, likewise made from naked carbon, add further sporty highlights.

The WIDESTAR fascia with large air intakes also was adopted for the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP. A variant with front brush guard and a winch rated for pulling 4,500 kilograms (9,900 pounds) is optionally available. The robust skid plate also is made from carbon and is sealed with a high-gloss coating like all the other naked-carbon components on this supercar.

The running boards, longer to match the extended wheelbase of the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP, make getting in and out easier. The flares integrate LED lights to ensure a safe step at night as well. When you pull on a door handle or when you activate the central locking system via Keyless Go by approaching the vehicle, the entrance lights and the BRABUS logos behind the front flares light up.

Due to the lofty entrance height, BRABUS also offers special powered step bars that make it easier to climb in and out of the pickup safely.

In addition to the tailgate, which reveals the origin of this supercar on a naked-carbon panel with recessed BRABUS logotype, the WIDESTAR fascia with stylized skid plate characterizes the looks of the pickup from the back. The handles of all doors and the tailgate are new and inlaid with BRABUS logotypes.

The BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP, which is on exhibit at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, houses an optionally available special module on the pickup bed. It makes it possible for an electrically powered high-tech drone (eVTOL = electric vertical takeoff and landing) to take off and land. This unmanned aircraft from German manufacturer Wingcopter reaches speeds of up to 240 km/h (150 mph) and was designed specifically for delivering urgently needed aid supplies and special equipment to remote regions and in impassable terrain. Like multicopters, the electrically powered drones can take off and land vertically in the smallest of spaces, but also fly long distances as efficiently and as fast as winged aircraft. The tilt- rotor mechanism patented by Wingcopter makes this possible. It allows rotating the rotors by 90 degrees upon reaching the cruising altitude and transition to an efficient and nearly silent forward flight. The Wingcopter is designed to carry loads of up to six kilograms (13 pounds) and can cover distances of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) without swapping batteries – even in adverse weather conditions. In a wide range of emergencies, the Wingcopter can bring food, equipment or medications autonomously and quickly to injured or lost people or can supply rescue teams with urgently needed extrication tools. This also allows reaching canyons or mountain regions that would be out of reach even with this extremely off-road capable BRABUS all-wheel-drive pickup. Wingcopter was honored for this technology with the International Award of the German Aviation Industry and the SDGs Spotlight Prize of the Japanese NTT DATA Open Innovation Challenge 2020, among others.

One of the world’s most powerful engines in an off-roader joins the unusual vehicle body. To this end, the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 of the current G 63 AMG was thoroughly revised by the BRABUS powerplant engineers. The BRABUS 800 PowerXtra + performance upgrade comprises extensive modifications to the engine peripherals: The two production turbos are replaced by two reconfigured BRABUS high-performance turbochargers, which in addition to a larger compressor unit also have a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. They produce a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.

To give the tuned eight-cylinder also a more thrilling exhaust note, BRABUS developed the BRABUS Boost Xtra sound kit for the bypass valve. With it, the turbocharged engine produces a clearly audible blow-off noise when the driver lifts off the throttle. Of course, the BRABUS high-performance exhaust system also plays a role in the acoustic fascination. Thanks to its actively controlled exhaust flap, it offers an integrated sound management, which can change the exhaust note from a subtle "Coming Home” mode to a markedly sporty V8 sound. The two tailpipes of the stainless-steel exhaust exiting in front of the rear wheels on either side offer a choice of standard or black chrome finish and also add striking visual highlights.

The larger turbos are complemented for this engine conversion with new mapping for injection, boost pressure control and ignition. They are introduced into the electronic engine control unit via the PowerXtra module. As the type designation BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP indicates, peak output of the twin-turbo engine jumps to 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) at 6,600 rpm. Even more important for the superior power delivery of the pickup is the peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at a low 3,600 rpm.

This engine turns the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP into one of the world's most powerful pickups. From rest, the supercar with pickup bed sprints to a speed of 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) due to the all- terrain tires. The nine-speed automatic transmission can optionally also be shifted manually with the ergonomic BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The revised powertrain also includes a special drive shaft necessitated by the extended wheelbase.

Of course, the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP also offers luxury and individuality at their finest in the interior. Each vehicle can be enhanced in the company upholstery shop with a BRABUS fine leather interior tailored to the vehicle owner's personal preferences in every detail.

The show car for the 2020 Geneva Motor Show is part of the limited "First Edition." These pickups are outfitted with the finest leather, whose burned oak color creates a contrast with the optional ROCKET silver matte paintwork. The center sections of the seats feature shell-shaped quilting and perforations applied with pinpoint precision. Some areas such as the headliner were upholstered with black Alcantara.

For the other BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP pickups, customers can have every detail of the interior upholstered in virtually any desired color. In addition, they can choose from a wide variety of upholstery layouts.

Tailor-made aluminum components such as pedals, door-lock pins and ergonomic paddle shifters on the steering wheel add markedly sporty touches in the cockpit.

The basic variant of the BRABUS 700 Adventure XLP based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 starts at 389,831 euros.

Prices for a BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP of the "First Edition" start at 575,630 euros.

The BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP show car at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show sells for 666,386 euros including options and the Wingcopter.

All prices are export prices excluding VAT in Germany!

Fuel economy, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:

BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP based on the Mercedes G 63 AMG: city 16.7 l/100 km, highway 13.8 l/100 km, combined: 14.5 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 345 g/km, efficiency class F.

BRABUS 2020.

About Wingcopter:

Wingcopter is an award-winning German manufacturer of innovative eVTOL drones, dedicated to improving the lives of people worldwide through meaningful and civilian applications. The Darmstadt-based start-up is currently focussing on the delivery of medical goods as well as parcels (e-commerce/parcel service) and food.

With its unique, patented tilt-rotor mechanism, the company closes the market gap between commercial drones, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, thus achieving a new dimension of efficiency. The electrically powered Wingcopter drones take off and land vertically like multicopters in the smallest of spaces and fly long distances as efficiently and quickly as fixed-wing aircraft. This enables ranges of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) and a Guinness world record speed of 240 km/h (150 mph). Even in strong winds of up to 90 km/h (56 mph) or bad weather, the Wingcopter flies autonomously and reliably.

Wingcopter is, among others, the winner of the International German Aviation Prize (IDL), one of the winners of the Digital Logistics Award of the Fraunhofer Institute, the record holder of the "DroneMasters" marathon as well as SDG's Spotlight Winner of the Japanese NTT Open Innovation Challenge 2019. In 2019, co-founder and CEO Tom Plümmer was added to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

