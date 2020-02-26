The Aston Martin DB11 arrived for the 2017 model to replace the aging DB9. Fast-forward to today, and the British marquee has announced a new limited-edition package for the sports car called the Shadow Edition. It's available now to order worldwide, but Aston is limiting production to just 300 examples, so act fast if you want one. Those looking for both styling and power upgrades should look elsewhere, though. This package adds darkened visual enhancements only, leaving the V8 untouched.

Those upgrades include gloss black bonnet blades, 20-inch gloss black directional alloy wheels, unique black Shadow Edition sill plaques, and polished chrome wings and script badges. Inside, there's a sports steering wheel wrapped in pure black Alcantara and obsidian black leather. An optional package includes gloss black features on the supper greenhouse, replacing the body-color panels with black ones.

"We have carefully selected the Shadow Edition design elements to subtly yet noticeably alter the DB11's appearance – moving it further towards a more assertive and purposeful GT style," said Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin Lagonda.

The package is available on either the DB11 V8 Coupe or the convertible DB11 V8 Volante. While many of the DB11 V8 Shadow Edition's darkened features are fixed, there'll still be the opportunity for a buyer to customize the model, including six exterior colors and different available colors for the brake calipers.

Gallery: 2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Shadow Edition

14 Photos

Powering the DB11 V8 Shadow Edition is Aston's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It produces 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 513 pound-feet (696Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with Aston's mid-mounted, eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2021 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Shadow Edition is available now to order from dealers. It has a starting price of $222,600 in the U.S. Aston doesn't say when customers should expect to receive their Shadow Edition DB11s.