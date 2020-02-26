A spy shots provide a fresh look at the development of the hotter Porsche Cayenne Coupe, which might wear the GT moniker when it arrives. Both of the vehicles have a placeholder panel on the rear bumper.

The front end of these Cayenne Coupes look identical to the existing Turbo model. The front fascia includes six large inlets for feeding air to the engine. Similarly, there's not much to see in profile, but the front brake discs look a little larger than the current vehicle.

The rear is the part of these crossovers where you really want to pay attention. Like the vehicles in earlier spy shots, the silver Cayenne has a weird rear bumper that has trapezoidal exhaust outlets at the corners and oval pipes at the center. The red vehicle shows that the ones on the outside are fake, and that the pieces in the center are actually venting the engine's emissions.

An earlier development vehicle with this odd rear bumper had a "Hybrid" badge on the front fender, which hinted at the powertrain, although it might have been a red herring. The rumor is this model packs an upgraded version of the Turbo S E-Hybrid's combination of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor that would make around 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts).

For reference, the current Cayenne Coupe Turbo has 541 hp (403 kW) and is able to accelerate to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a speedy 3.7 seconds. If the model in these spy shots really packs nearly 260 additional horsepower (194 kW), then it should be an absolute rocket on the road.

After months of seeing this vehicle in spy shots, the debut doesn't seem too far away. However, Porsche already confirms the 911 Turbo premieres at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, so we don't expect to see the hotter Cayenne there.