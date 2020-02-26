Hide press release Show press release

Assertive Exterior design

Since its launch, people have purchased the Talisman primarily for its design. Latest alterations made to the New Talisman serve only to reinforce its style and appeal.

The front end is more refined with a new grille now fitted with transverse chrome brightwork and a modified bumper profile. The full range of the New Talisman also comes fitted with full LED lights. Adaptive headlights are equipped with LED MATRIX technology and come with dynamic LED indicators. Its elegant allure is highlighted C-shape light design, specific to the Renault range.

At the rear, the pure and refined style of the New Talisman is reinforced by the full LED lights that are framed by chrome fittings and include dynamic indicators. The rear-fitted shark-fin antenna improves the quality of the New Talisman’s multimedia system while giving it a new sporty look.

The New Talisman range also includes a range of new, unique colours with Baltic Grey, Vintage Red, and Highland Grey. New wheels round out the latest changes with Pierre (17’’), Stellar (18’’), and Sato (19’’).

As the driver approaches the vehicle, a lighting sequence involving headlights and door-handle lighting is triggered; the interior lights then follow suit as the driver climbs abord.

Meticulous interior design

Great care has been taken in designing the New Talisman’s passenger compartment right down to the tiniest detail. A new chrome trim highlights the shape of the centre console that now comes with mood lighting, while a new ceruse wood finish on the dashboard and doors adds a dash of elegance to the INITALE PARIS edition. For a more personalised interior compartment, driver and passengers alike can now select from a range of 8 pre-set mood lighting modes via the MULTI-SENSE settings.

The dashboard is easier on the eyes with the New Talisman thanks to the 10.2” adjustable screen, that comes equipped as stock-standard starting with the Intens pack. MULTI-SENSE settings enable full customisation with GPS navigation display for a unique driving experience.

The New Talisman is more comfortable and ergonomic than ever before with a frameless, electrochromic rear-view mirror, and larger cup holders that now come with chrome trimmings and back lighting. A wireless phone charger dock has been added to the centre console, while the ventilation dials now feature a digital display for adjusting the temperature. Lastly, the new ‘Auto-Hold’ button keeps the vehicle stationary when the parking brake is not applied. The cruise control is now located on the steering wheel for a more user-friendly experience.

The New Talisman brings comfort and style to the fore. The entry-level trim package includes new upholstery and leather is included as an option as early on as the second-level package, ‘Intens’. Riviera leather comes in one of three colours: Light Sand-Grey, Castenyera Brown, and Titanium Black. INITIALE PARIS trim offers the choice between two types of exclusive Nappa padded-leather upholstery in Black Titanium or Light Sand-Grey with the recent addition of Cognac stitching. Lastly, starting with the Intens package, customers can choose from either black or light grey for the interior colour palettes.

New technological innovation for added comfort and safety

The New Talisman comes with Renault’s latest technological advancements for a true first-class experience.

Added comfort and safety while driving at night

Following the New Espace, the New Talisman is Renault’s second model to come fitted with LED MATRIX Vision technology. The intelligent adaptive lighting system improves safety by performing better than traditional LED systems, compared to older models, there is 50% more light and an extended visibility range of 220m versus 175m previously. The beam constantly adjusts to account for traffic conditions and other motorists, meaning greater peace of mind when behind the wheel.

Driving is more connected than ever before

The New Talisman features the Renault EASY CONNECT ecosystem that combines a range of applications like MY Renault, the new Renault EASY LINK multimedia system, and other connected services like automatic updates and remote vehicle control.

The Renault EASY LINK multimedia system offers a user-friendly and customisable interface. The 9.3” screen in portrait configuration gives a modern touch to the passenger compartment. Renault EASY LINK includes digital DAB radio, multimedia, and a phone system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as a satnav system with Google address search, fuel prices, and traffic information in real time. The Renault EASY LINK system with a 7” screen and Android Auto or Apple CarPlay compatibility comes as factory standard with the base level Zen package.

The 13 premium audio Bose® speakers included in the INITIALE PARIS offer have also been reworked to guarantee a more immersive audio experience thanks to its five pre-set modes.

Safer on the roads

The New Talisman has been enhanced with more state-of-the-art advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), with up to an L2 autonomous driving rating.

The Highway & Traffic Jam Companion combines adaptive speed control with Lane Centering Assistance, that works even going around curves. This feature regulates the speed from 0 to 160 km/h while keeping vehicles ahead at a safe distance. The system can automatically stop and start the car within three seconds without the driver having to do a single thing.

The Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) now features a pedestrian and cyclist.

Aside from these recent additions, the New Talisman range still comes with driver assistance technology to ensure safer, more comfortable driving such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, driver drowsiness detection, the Blind Spot Warning which now uses two radar sensors located on either side of the car’s rear, and the Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

More responsive and more comfortable

The New Talisman is the only vehicle in its category to come fitted with 4CONTROL frame (factory standard on INITIALE PARIS). The 4CONTROL four-steered wheel system is always activated and automatically controls both steering directions of the rear wheels. The 4CONTROL frame guarantees the New Talisman with unique driving precision for a vehicle of its size and offers drivers a smooth city driving experience.

The New Talisman’s 4CONTROL frame is paired with adjustable damping to ensure optimum stability and comfort by continually adjusting the shock-absorber reactivity. The system was optimised for greater efficiency and better body stability when driving over obstacles.

State of the art engines

The New Talisman features the Renault range’s latest WLTP compliant petrol and diesel engines, which are cleaner and more efficient. Both environmentally friendly, the TCe petrol engine has been equipped with a particulate filter, while the Blue dCi diesel engine comes with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) pollution-control technology and the AdBlue® injection system to reduce NOx emissions.

TCe 160 EDC FAP

A recent addition to the Talisman range, TCe 160 EDC FAP is a 1.3 four-cylinder direct-injection turbo petrol engine. It turns out 160 HP and 270 Nm torque at 1,800 rpm. It comes with an EDC dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. Quiet and agile, the engine is fuel-efficient (6.2 L/100 km), producing only 140g/km of WLTP cycle CO2 emissions. It is an interesting alternative to Diesel vehicles as a company/fleet car.

TCe 225 EDC FAP

The TCe 225 EDC FAP is for the more demanding clients looking for more power. The 1.8 four-cylinder direct injection turbo petrol engine comes fitted with a dual-scroll turbocharger and a variable valve timing system with three positions, delivering 225 HP. It is paired with EDC dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. With 300 Nm torque available from 2,000 rpm, it ensures both stunning performance and a truly enjoyable driving experience. With fuel efficiency at 7.4 L/100 km for mixed use, its CO2 emissions sit at 166 g/km.

Blue dCi 120 & 150 BVM6 and Blue dCi 160 & 200 EDC

The range of diesel motors is the most extensive for the market. The New Talisman comes with a 1.7 four-cylinder Blue dCi diesel engine in either 120 HP or 150 HP (depending on country) and a six-speed manual transmission. With very low mixed fuel use – as little at 4.9 L/100km (128 g/km of CO2) – it is an ideal car for fleet customers. In addition, the range also includes a 2.0 Blue dCi engine with either 160 HP or 200 HP, coupled with an EDC dual-clutch six-speed transmission. The 200 HP model guarantees crisp acceleration and robust pick-up. It is the perfect model for those looking for top-notch performance and decent fuel efficiency – 5.6 L/100 km (146 g/km of CO2).