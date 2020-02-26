Hide press release Show press release

SEAT AND CUPRA HEAD TO THE GENEVA MOTOR SHOW WITH A RANGE OF NEW VEHICLES

CUPRA Formentor, the first model exclusively developed for CUPRA, will be unveiled next week as a World Premiere

Public debut of the CUPRA Leon, days after its unveil at the new CUPRA headquarters

The stand will feature the complete line-up of new SEAT Leon, including mild- and plug-in hybrid powertrains

The Show also the premiere of the Tarraco FR trim, bringing a sportier aesthethic to the large family SUV

SEAT and CUPRA press conference starts at 08:30 CET Tuesday 3rd March, Hall 2, Stand 2251

Milton Keynes, 26/02/2020 – SEAT and CUPRA will give debuts to three new vehicles as this year’s Geneva Motor Show: the CUPRA Formentor, the coupe crossover exclusively developed for CUPRA, as well as the SEAT Leon and CUPRA Leon.

“The Geneva Motor Show will be the first opportunity customers have to see our 2020 product offensive: SEAT Leon, CUPRA Leon and CUPRA Formentor, which will all be available in plug-in hybrid versions. These products will shift both brands to the next level”, said SEAT Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths. “We’re meeting market demands by offering a range of efficient, connected and safe vehicles that can deliver everything that our customers need, while maintaining our aims to reduce our impact on the environment.”

CUPRA Formentor

The Geneva Motor Show will be the world premiere of the CUPRA Formentor, days after the brand took the significant step of opening its own headquarters in Martorell, Barcelona. The CUPRA Formentor is the first model exclusively developed for CUPRA.

New SEAT Leon

The new SEAT Leon will make its public debut at the Show, bringing efficient and electrified engines, new standards of connectivity, and greater emphasis on design, to the segment.

The Leon has been a cornerstone of the SEAT range since 1999, accumulating more than 2.2 million sales globally (252,416 in the UK) across three generations of the model, transforming the brand into a key competitor in the UK.

The all-new SEAT Leon builds on the appeal of its predecessor but with a stronger, more purposeful character, aided by its improved aesthetic, smooth flowing surfaces and the perfect mix of curves and edges.

Both an eHybrid (Plug-in Hybrid) and eTSI (mild hybrid) will be on the stand.

The eHybrid combines a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine electric motor, 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack and six-speed DSG transmission to produce 150kW/204PS of power. The battery – 60km (38 mile) EV range – is is recharged via a 3.6kW AC inlet and can be fully charged from 0 per cent in less than 3.5 hours.

The SEAT Leon eTSI (mild hybrid) further enhances efficiency. The technology uses a 48V starter-generator and lithium-ion battery enabling the vehicle to coast with the engine switched off, harvest energy under deceleration and provide electrical torque assistance during acceleration. The system is available with the 1.0 TSI 110PS and the 1.5 litre TSI 150PS petrol units.

CUPRA Leon

Also making its public debut is the CUPRA Leon. Fusing design, performance and dynamism, the CUPRA Leon is available as a 245PS, 245PS eHybrid, 300PS and 310PS (exclusively available in the estate 4Drive) 2.0-litre petrol engines seven-speed DSG transmission.

The CUPRA e-Racer will also be shown to the public at Geneva. Four electric motors combine to provide 680PS of peak power and 960Nm of torque, powered by a 65kWh battery pack. From 2021, CUPRA will participate in the PURE ETCR electric touring car championship, creating a clear link between race technology and the road.

SEAT Tarraco FR

Offering enhancements to the exterior, interior and technology package, The Tarraco FR and FR Sport have been added to the large family SUV line-up.

The Tarraco FR comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, the more aggressive FR body styling kit – featuring the dynamic twin exhaust, unique rear spoiler, front and rear sports bumper, as well as black mouldings, wing mirrors and roof rails. In addition, the FR Sport features 20-inch ‘Cosmo’ grey alloy wheels and benefits from black leather sports seats inside.

The first Tarraco FR will be on stage in Geneva, featuring the new handwritten name plate and in a new and exclusive (to Tarraco) Merlot Red finish. Prices start from £31,945 RRP.

The company will also take the opportunity to present its latest news regarding urban mobility that were initally planned for the Mobile World Congress, including the world premiere of the eScooter.

The SEAT and CUPRA stand can be found in Hall 2, Stand 2251, with the press conference beginning at 08:30 CET on Tuesday 3rd March. A paella lunch is available 12:00-15:00 with refreshment available throughout.